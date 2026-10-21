The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Pakistan, Dr. Rajeh bin Tami Al-Buqami, met with the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, during a visit to the city of Lahore as part of the meetings and visits related to the beginning of his diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, friendly conversations were exchanged, and a number of topics of mutual interest were discussed, reflecting the depth of the relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

A Cultural Visit to the Muhammad Iqbal Museum

The Saudi ambassador's visit to Lahore included a cultural stop at the museum of the thinker and national poet of Pakistan, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, where he learned about the museum's collections and heritage that document his intellectual and literary journey.

Al-Buqami recorded a message in the visitors' book, in a gesture that reflects the Kingdom's appreciation for Pakistan's history, its national symbols, and its cultural and civilizational heritage.