التقى سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى باكستان الدكتور راجح بن طامي البقمي، رئيسة وزراء إقليم البنجاب مريم نواز شريف، وذلك خلال زيارة إلى مدينة لاهور في إطار اللقاءات والزيارات المرتبطة ببداية مهامه الدبلوماسية.

وجرى خلال اللقاء تبادل الأحاديث الودية، ومناقشة عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، بما يعكس عمق العلاقات التي تجمع المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية.

زيارة ثقافية لمتحف محمد إقبال

وشملت زيارة السفير السعودي إلى لاهور محطة ثقافية في متحف المفكر وشاعر باكستان الوطني العلّامة محمد إقبال، حيث اطّلع على ما يضمه المتحف من مقتنيات وإرث يوثّق مسيرته الفكرية والأدبية.

وسجّل البقمي كلمة في سجل الزيارات، في خطوة تعكس تقدير المملكة لتاريخ باكستان ورموزها الوطنية وإرثها الثقافي والحضاري.