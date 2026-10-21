Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a written message for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

This took place during the Crown Prince's reception at the Royal Court in Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh today (Wednesday) for the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Egyptians Abroad, Dr. Badr Abdel Aty.

During the reception, they reviewed aspects of bilateral relations and opportunities to enhance them, in addition to discussing regional developments and coordinating efforts regarding them.

Attending the reception were Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Head of General Intelligence Mr. Khalid bin Ali Al-Humaidan, and Secretary of the Crown Prince Dr. Bandar bin Obaid Al-Rasheed.

From the Egyptian side, the Head of General Intelligence, Major General Hassan Rashad, was present.