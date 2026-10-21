تسلم ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، رسالة خطية لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود من الرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي رئيس جمهورية مصر العربية.
جاء ذلك خلال استقبال ولي العهد في الديوان الملكي بقصر اليمامة في الرياض اليوم (الأربعاء)، وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج في جمهورية مصر العربية الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي.
كما جرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض أوجه العلاقات الثنائية وفرص تعزيزها، إضافة إلى بحث التطورات الإقليمية، وتنسيق الجهود بشأنها.
حضر الاستقبال، وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، ورئيس الاستخبارات العامة الأستاذ خالد بن علي الحميدان، وسكرتير ولي العهد الدكتور بندر بن عبيد الرشيد.
فيما حضر من الجانب المصري، رئيس المخابرات العامة اللواء حسن رشاد.