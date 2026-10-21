أعلنت وزارة الرياضة والشباب السورية تشكيل لجنة تحقيق موسعة، بالتعاون مع الاتحاد السوري لكرة السلة، للتحقق من ملابسات الهتافات التي شهدتها مباراة الوحدة والكرامة في الدوري المحلي، وما أثير بشأن تضمنها إساءات إلى رموز الثورة السورية.

وانتهت المباراة، التي أقيمت الثلاثاء في صالة الفيحاء بدمشق، بفوز الوحدة بنتيجة 61-58، فيما امتد الجدل بشأن الهتافات إلى إدارتي الناديين ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

وبحسب تقارير إعلامية، أطلق مشجعون للكرامة هتافات ضد عمر السومة، مهاجم الوحدة ومنتخب سوريا لكرة القدم، الذي حضر المباراة لمؤازرة فريق السلة.

في المقابل، اتهمت إدارة الكرامة بعض مشجعي الوحدة بالإساءة إلى عبد الباسط الساروت، حارس مرمى الكرامة السابق وأحد رموز الثورة السورية، الذي قُتل عام 2019.

ونفت إدارة الوحدة توجيه إساءات إلى الساروت، موضحة أن الهتافات المتداولة كانت بقصد الترحم عليه، ودعت إلى عدم تداول المقاطع المجتزأة أو تفسيرها بما يؤجج الخلافات.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن اللجنة ستراجع التسجيلات الكاملة للمباراة، وتفحص مجريات الأحداث، وتحدد المسؤولين عن الهتافات، سواء من الجماهير أو المحسوبين على الناديين. وأكدت اتخاذ الإجراءات المناسبة بحق من تثبت مسؤوليته عن أي تجاوز، وفق الأنظمة المعمول بها.

من جهته، أعلن الاتحاد السوري لكرة السلة تشكيل لجنة تحقيق لمراجعة التسجيلات والتقارير المتاحة، والاستماع إلى الأطراف المعنية، تمهيداً لتحديد المسؤوليات واتخاذ الإجراءات الانضباطية والقانونية اللازمة.