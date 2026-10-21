The Syrian Ministry of Sports and Youth announced the formation of an expanded investigation committee, in collaboration with the Syrian Basketball Federation, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the chants witnessed during the match between Al-Wahda and Al-Karama in the local league, and the allegations regarding the inclusion of insults directed at symbols of the Syrian revolution.

The match, which took place on Tuesday at the Al-Fayhaa Hall in Damascus, ended with Al-Wahda winning 61-58, while the controversy surrounding the chants extended to the administrations of both clubs and social media platforms.

According to media reports, Al-Karama fans chanted against Omar Al-Soma, the striker for Al-Wahda and the Syrian national football team, who attended the match to support the basketball team.

In contrast, the Al-Karama administration accused some Al-Wahda fans of insulting Abdul Basit Sarout, the former goalkeeper of Al-Karama and a symbol of the Syrian revolution, who was killed in 2019.

The Al-Wahda administration denied directing insults at Sarout, clarifying that the chants circulated were intended to express condolences for him, and called for not circulating edited clips or interpreting them in a way that exacerbates disputes.

The ministry explained that the committee will review the full recordings of the match, examine the events, and identify those responsible for the chants, whether from the fans or those associated with the two clubs. It confirmed that appropriate measures would be taken against anyone found responsible for any violations, in accordance with the applicable regulations.

For its part, the Syrian Basketball Federation announced the formation of an investigation committee to review the available recordings and reports, and to listen to the concerned parties, in preparation for determining responsibilities and taking the necessary disciplinary and legal actions.