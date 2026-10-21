The Arab Football Federation kicks off the 2027/2026 season with the fifth edition of the Arab Beach Soccer Cup, hosted by the Egyptian Football Association in Port Said, Arab Republic of Egypt, from November 5 to 10.



The tournament will feature teams from Egypt (the defending champion), Oman, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Mauritania, Lebanon, Iraq, and Libya, competing for the "Capital Cup" in the anticipated matches to be held at the "Porto Said" stadium.



The General Secretariat of the Arab Football Federation and the organizing committee of the tournament have completed all organizational, administrative, technical, and operational preparations for the launch of the fifth edition of the Arab Beach Soccer Cup.



Additionally, the participating teams have been distributed into two groups according to the classifications of the Arab and international federations, with each group containing four teams. Group A includes Egypt (the host and champion of the last edition), Saudi Arabia, Mauritania, and Iraq, while Group B consists of Oman (the runner-up of the last edition), Morocco, Lebanon, and Libya.



It is worth mentioning that the first edition of the Arab Beach Soccer Cup was held in the Arab Republic of Egypt in 2008, with Libya winning the title and the UAE finishing as the runner-up. This was followed by the second edition in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2010, where the Saudi team claimed the title and the UAE team was the runner-up. The third edition took place in 2014 in the Arab Republic of Egypt, with Egypt winning the title and Lebanon finishing second, while the fourth edition was held in 2023 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where Egypt won the championship and Oman finished as the runner-up.