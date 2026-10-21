يستهل الاتحاد العربي لكرة القدم موسم 2027/2026 بمسابقة كأس العرب لكرة القدم الشاطئية في نسختها الخامسة، التي يستضيفها الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم في محافظة بورسعيد بجمهورية مصر العربية خلال الفترة من 5 – 10 نوفمبر القادم.


ويشارك في منافسات البطولة منتخبات مصر (حامل اللقب) وعمان والسعودية والمغرب وموريتانيا ولبنان والعراق وليبيا، لتتنافس على «كأس العاصمة» في المباريات المرتقبة التي ستقام في ملعب «بورتو سعيد».


وأكملت الأمانة العامة للاتحاد العربي لكرة القدم واللجنة المنظمة للبطولة كافة التحضيرات التنظيمية والإدارية والفنية والتشغيلية لانطلاقة منافسات النسخة الخامسة لكأس العرب لكرة القدم الشاطئية.


هذا، وتم توزيع المنتخبات المشاركة وفق تصنيف الاتحادين العربي والدولي على مجموعتين، تضم كل مجموعة أربعة منتخبات، حيث جاء في المجموعة الأولى منتخبات مصر (المستضيف وبطل النسخة الماضية) والسعودية وموريتانيا والعراق، والمجموعة الثانية تضم منتخبات عمان (وصيف النسخة الماضية) والمغرب ولبنان وليبيا.


يذكر أن النسخة الأولى من بطولة كأس العرب لكرة القدم الشاطئية، أقيمت في جمهورية مصر العربية عام 2008، وحقق لقبها المنتخب الليبي، وجاء وصيفاً منتخب الإمارات، تلتها النسخة الثانية في المملكة العربية السعودية عام 2010، إذ حقق المنتخب السعودي اللقب، وجاء منتخب الإمارات في الوصافة، ومن ثم أقيمت النسخة الثالثة عام 2014 في جمهورية مصر العربية، ونال لقبها منتخب مصر، وحل منتخب لبنان في المركز الثاني، بينما أقيمت النسخة الرابعة عام 2023 في المملكة العربية السعودية، ونال لقب البطولة منتخب مصر، وحل في الوصافة منتخب عمان.