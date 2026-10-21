The Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport" revealed that Saudi Al-Hilal coach, Simone Inzaghi, has emerged as one of the options being considered to coach Juventus, amid the club's preparations for the possibility of ending its relationship with coach Luciano Spalletti, either during the season or at its conclusion.



The newspaper clarified that Juventus management currently prefers to keep Spalletti, but a decline in results could push them to change the coaching staff, with Antonio Conte being suggested to start a new project, or bringing in a temporary coach, who could be Stefano Pioli.



It added that delaying the decision until the end of the season will enhance Inzaghi's presence among the top candidates, alongside Conte, due to his ability to develop players, achieve results, and consider the club's financial needs.



According to the Italian newspaper, Inzaghi wishes to return to Italy and may accept a salary that matches Juventus' capabilities in exchange for performance-related incentives, without indicating that there is an agreement between the two parties.