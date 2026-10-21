كشفت صحيفة «لاغازيتا ديلو سبورت» الإيطالية أن مدرب الهلال السعودي، سيموني إنزاغي، برز ضمن الخيارات المطروحة لتدريب يوفنتوس، في ظل استعداد النادي لاحتمال إنهاء علاقته بمدربه لوتشيانو سباليتي، سواء خلال الموسم أو بنهايته.


وأوضحت الصحيفة أن إدارة يوفنتوس تفضّل حاليًا استمرار سباليتي، لكن تراجع النتائج قد يدفعها إلى تغيير الجهاز الفني، مع طرح أنطونيو كونتي لبدء مشروع جديد، أو الاستعانة بمدرب مؤقت، قد يكون ستيفانو بيولي.


وأضافت أن تأجيل القرار إلى نهاية الموسم سيعزّز حضور إنزاغي بين أبرز المرشحين، إلى جانب كونتي، نظرًا لقدرته على تطوير اللاعبين، وتحقيق النتائج، ومراعاة احتياجات النادي المالية.


وبحسب الصحيفة الإيطالية، يرغب إنزاغي في العودة إلى إيطاليا، وقد يقبل براتب يتناسب مع إمكانات يوفنتوس مقابل حوافز مرتبطة بالنتائج، دون الإشارة إلى وجود اتفاق بين الطرفين.