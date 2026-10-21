كشفت صحيفة «لاغازيتا ديلو سبورت» الإيطالية أن مدرب الهلال السعودي، سيموني إنزاغي، برز ضمن الخيارات المطروحة لتدريب يوفنتوس، في ظل استعداد النادي لاحتمال إنهاء علاقته بمدربه لوتشيانو سباليتي، سواء خلال الموسم أو بنهايته.
وأوضحت الصحيفة أن إدارة يوفنتوس تفضّل حاليًا استمرار سباليتي، لكن تراجع النتائج قد يدفعها إلى تغيير الجهاز الفني، مع طرح أنطونيو كونتي لبدء مشروع جديد، أو الاستعانة بمدرب مؤقت، قد يكون ستيفانو بيولي.
وأضافت أن تأجيل القرار إلى نهاية الموسم سيعزّز حضور إنزاغي بين أبرز المرشحين، إلى جانب كونتي، نظرًا لقدرته على تطوير اللاعبين، وتحقيق النتائج، ومراعاة احتياجات النادي المالية.
وبحسب الصحيفة الإيطالية، يرغب إنزاغي في العودة إلى إيطاليا، وقد يقبل براتب يتناسب مع إمكانات يوفنتوس مقابل حوافز مرتبطة بالنتائج، دون الإشارة إلى وجود اتفاق بين الطرفين.
The Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport" revealed that Saudi Al-Hilal coach, Simone Inzaghi, has emerged as one of the options being considered to coach Juventus, amid the club's preparations for the possibility of ending its relationship with coach Luciano Spalletti, either during the season or at its conclusion.
The newspaper clarified that Juventus management currently prefers to keep Spalletti, but a decline in results could push them to change the coaching staff, with Antonio Conte being suggested to start a new project, or bringing in a temporary coach, who could be Stefano Pioli.
It added that delaying the decision until the end of the season will enhance Inzaghi's presence among the top candidates, alongside Conte, due to his ability to develop players, achieve results, and consider the club's financial needs.
According to the Italian newspaper, Inzaghi wishes to return to Italy and may accept a salary that matches Juventus' capabilities in exchange for performance-related incentives, without indicating that there is an agreement between the two parties.