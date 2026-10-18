العيسى: مفاهيم الاستقطاب والتحريض استدعت خطاباً دينياً محرفاً

The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Dr. Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Issa, participated as the guest of honor and keynote speaker this year at the G20 Interfaith Forum, hosted by the state of Utah in the United States, coinciding with the G20 summit in the United States.

The forum witnessed the presence of religious leaders and their representatives, during which Al-Issa addressed the importance of the contribution of religions to enhancing global peace and social cohesion, warning of the dangers of polarization in all its forms and threats.



He emphasized that religious leaders bear a special responsibility, as the concepts of polarization, incitement, and violence often invoke distorted religious discourse.

He pointed out that the Muslim World League has worked to "contribute" to bridging the negative gaps between nations and peoples, noting that one of its most prominent efforts in this regard is the initiative "Building Bridges of Understanding and Cooperation between East and West," which held its historic conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York in 2023, with the presence of United Nations leaders and religious, intellectual, and research figures.

Al-Issa confirmed that work is ongoing to "continue" implementing the outcomes of the conference aimed at contributing to international efforts to enhance peace and cooperation between nations and peoples and to overcome challenges and threats in light of their shared human values, which they pledged under their international charter on June 26, 1945, and the subsequent agreements, treaties, pacts, declarations, and international resolutions.



Al-Issa reviewed a number of humanitarian initiatives that were implemented in cooperation with international organizations.



He also addressed the hosting of the "Davos" Global Forum, for the first time in its history, a dialogue session that discussed the role of religions in addressing several international issues, affirming that this reflects the belief in the importance of having religious diplomacy present and effective.