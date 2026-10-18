شدد خبير قانون العمل والموارد البشرية المستشار الدكتور خالد خياط عبر «عكاظ» أن استخدام العاملين تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي في أداء مهامهم لا يُعد مخالفة نظامية بحد ذاته، لكنه قد يستوجب المساءلة التأديبية عند مخالفة تعليمات صاحب العمل، وقد يصل إلى فسخ العقد في حالات إفشاء أسرار العمل وأوضح أن مشروعية الاستخدام تتحدد وفق نظام العمل السعودي وعقد العمل وتعليمات صاحب العمل والسياسات المعتمدة في المنشأة.
مشيرًا إلى أن المادة (65) من نظام العمل تلزم العامل بأداء مهامه وفق أصول المهنة واتباع تعليمات صاحب العمل، ما لم تتعارض مع العقد أو النظام أو الآداب العامة.
الموافقة لا تعفي من المسؤولية
خياط بيّن أن موافقة صاحب العمل على استخدام تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي، صراحة أو ضمنًا، لا تعفي العامل من مراجعة المخرجات والتحقق من دقتها قبل اعتمادها، كما أن مجرد سكوت صاحب العمل لا يكفي لإثبات الموافقة الضمنية، التي تُستخلص من طبيعة العمل والممارسات الإدارية والظروف المحيطة.
وأضاف أن غياب سياسة مكتوبة بشأن الاستخدام لا يعني إباحته دون قيود، مؤكدًا أهمية استيضاح العامل موقف المنشأة عند وجود غموض، ومراعاة التعليمات الوظيفية وأصول المهنة ومتطلبات السرية وحماية البيانات.
مخالفة الحظر تستوجب المساءلة
وأكد خياط أن مخالفة التعليمات الصريحة لصاحب العمل التي تحظر استخدام هذه التطبيقات تشكل إخلالًا بالالتزامات الوظيفية يستوجب الجزاء التأديبي أو الفصل على اعتبار مخالفة جوهرية لتعليمات صاحب العمل وفق الضوابط النظامية، في نظام العمل مشددًا على أن الرغبة في تسريع الإنجاز أو تحسين جودة العمل لا تبرر تجاوز تعليمات صاحب العمل.
إفشاء الأسرار قد ينهي العقد
خياط حذر من إدخال أسرار المنشآت ومعلومات العملاء في تطبيقات غير معتمدة من صاحب العمل لما قد يترتب على ذلك من تعريض المعلومات للتسريب أو الاطلاع خارج الضوابط المعتمدة.
وأشار إلى أن المادة (80) من نظام العمل السعودي تجيز فسخ العقد في الحالة المتعلقة بإفشاء الأسرار الصناعية أو التجارية الخاصة بصاحب العمل، متى استوفت الواقعة شروطها النظامية، مؤكدًا أن السماح باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي لا يعفي العامل من واجبات المحافظة على السرية.
سياسات مكتوبة لضبط الاستخدام
دعا خياط المنشآت إلى اعتماد حوكمة بوضع سياسات مكتوبة تحدد التطبيقات المسموح بها والمحظورة، ونطاق استخدامها، وضوابط السرية وحماية البيانات، ومسؤوليات العاملين عن مراجعة المخرجات والتحقق من دقتها، مع توفير التدريب اللازم على الاستخدام الآمن.
وأكد أن الذكاء الاصطناعي أداة لتحسين الأداء ورفع الإنتاجية، وليس بديلًا عن المسؤولية المهنية، وأن وضوح السياسات يسهم في حماية المنشآت والعاملين والحد من النزاعات والمخاطر القانونية.
Labor and human resources expert consultant Dr. Khalid Khayyat emphasized through "Okaz" that the use of artificial intelligence applications by employees in performing their tasks is not a regulatory violation in itself, but it may require disciplinary accountability if it contradicts the employer's instructions, and it could lead to contract termination in cases of disclosing work secrets. He clarified that the legitimacy of usage is determined according to the Saudi Labor Law, the employment contract, the employer's instructions, and the approved policies in the establishment.
He pointed out that Article (65) of the Labor Law obligates the employee to perform their tasks according to the principles of the profession and to follow the employer's instructions, unless they conflict with the contract, the law, or public morals.
Approval Does Not Exempt from Responsibility
Khayyat indicated that the employer's approval of using artificial intelligence applications, explicitly or implicitly, does not exempt the employee from reviewing the outputs and verifying their accuracy before adopting them. He also noted that mere silence from the employer is not sufficient to prove implicit approval, which is inferred from the nature of the work, administrative practices, and surrounding circumstances.
He added that the absence of a written policy regarding usage does not mean it is permissible without restrictions, emphasizing the importance of the employee clarifying the establishment's position in case of ambiguity, and adhering to job instructions, professional standards, confidentiality requirements, and data protection.
Violation of the Prohibition Requires Accountability
Khayyat confirmed that violating the explicit instructions of the employer that prohibit the use of these applications constitutes a breach of job obligations that warrants disciplinary action or termination, considering it a substantial violation of the employer's instructions according to regulatory controls in the Labor Law. He stressed that the desire to expedite achievement or improve work quality does not justify overriding the employer's instructions.
Disclosure of Secrets May Terminate the Contract
Khayyat warned against entering the establishment's secrets and client information into applications not approved by the employer due to the potential risk of leaking information or accessing it outside the approved controls.
He pointed out that Article (80) of the Saudi Labor Law allows for contract termination in cases related to disclosing the employer's industrial or commercial secrets, provided that the incident meets its regulatory conditions, emphasizing that allowing the use of artificial intelligence does not exempt the employee from the duty to maintain confidentiality.
Written Policies to Regulate Usage
Khayyat called on establishments to adopt governance by establishing written policies that define the permitted and prohibited applications, the scope of their use, confidentiality and data protection controls, and the responsibilities of employees for reviewing outputs and verifying their accuracy, along with providing necessary training for safe usage.
He affirmed that artificial intelligence is a tool for improving performance and increasing productivity, not a substitute for professional responsibility, and that clear policies contribute to protecting establishments and employees while reducing disputes and legal risks.