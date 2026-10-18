Labor and human resources expert consultant Dr. Khalid Khayyat emphasized through "Okaz" that the use of artificial intelligence applications by employees in performing their tasks is not a regulatory violation in itself, but it may require disciplinary accountability if it contradicts the employer's instructions, and it could lead to contract termination in cases of disclosing work secrets. He clarified that the legitimacy of usage is determined according to the Saudi Labor Law, the employment contract, the employer's instructions, and the approved policies in the establishment.

He pointed out that Article (65) of the Labor Law obligates the employee to perform their tasks according to the principles of the profession and to follow the employer's instructions, unless they conflict with the contract, the law, or public morals.

Approval Does Not Exempt from Responsibility

Khayyat indicated that the employer's approval of using artificial intelligence applications, explicitly or implicitly, does not exempt the employee from reviewing the outputs and verifying their accuracy before adopting them. He also noted that mere silence from the employer is not sufficient to prove implicit approval, which is inferred from the nature of the work, administrative practices, and surrounding circumstances.

He added that the absence of a written policy regarding usage does not mean it is permissible without restrictions, emphasizing the importance of the employee clarifying the establishment's position in case of ambiguity, and adhering to job instructions, professional standards, confidentiality requirements, and data protection.

Violation of the Prohibition Requires Accountability

Khayyat confirmed that violating the explicit instructions of the employer that prohibit the use of these applications constitutes a breach of job obligations that warrants disciplinary action or termination, considering it a substantial violation of the employer's instructions according to regulatory controls in the Labor Law. He stressed that the desire to expedite achievement or improve work quality does not justify overriding the employer's instructions.

Disclosure of Secrets May Terminate the Contract

Khayyat warned against entering the establishment's secrets and client information into applications not approved by the employer due to the potential risk of leaking information or accessing it outside the approved controls.

He pointed out that Article (80) of the Saudi Labor Law allows for contract termination in cases related to disclosing the employer's industrial or commercial secrets, provided that the incident meets its regulatory conditions, emphasizing that allowing the use of artificial intelligence does not exempt the employee from the duty to maintain confidentiality.

Written Policies to Regulate Usage

Khayyat called on establishments to adopt governance by establishing written policies that define the permitted and prohibited applications, the scope of their use, confidentiality and data protection controls, and the responsibilities of employees for reviewing outputs and verifying their accuracy, along with providing necessary training for safe usage.

He affirmed that artificial intelligence is a tool for improving performance and increasing productivity, not a substitute for professional responsibility, and that clear policies contribute to protecting establishments and employees while reducing disputes and legal risks.