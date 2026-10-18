شدد خبير قانون العمل والموارد البشرية المستشار الدكتور خالد خياط عبر «عكاظ» أن استخدام العاملين تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي في أداء مهامهم لا يُعد مخالفة نظامية بحد ذاته، لكنه قد يستوجب المساءلة التأديبية عند مخالفة تعليمات صاحب العمل، وقد يصل إلى فسخ العقد في حالات إفشاء أسرار العمل وأوضح أن مشروعية الاستخدام تتحدد وفق نظام العمل السعودي وعقد العمل وتعليمات صاحب العمل والسياسات المعتمدة في المنشأة.

مشيرًا إلى أن المادة (65) من نظام العمل تلزم العامل بأداء مهامه وفق أصول المهنة واتباع تعليمات صاحب العمل، ما لم تتعارض مع العقد أو النظام أو الآداب العامة.

الموافقة لا تعفي من المسؤولية

خياط بيّن أن موافقة صاحب العمل على استخدام تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي، صراحة أو ضمنًا، لا تعفي العامل من مراجعة المخرجات والتحقق من دقتها قبل اعتمادها، كما أن مجرد سكوت صاحب العمل لا يكفي لإثبات الموافقة الضمنية، التي تُستخلص من طبيعة العمل والممارسات الإدارية والظروف المحيطة.

وأضاف أن غياب سياسة مكتوبة بشأن الاستخدام لا يعني إباحته دون قيود، مؤكدًا أهمية استيضاح العامل موقف المنشأة عند وجود غموض، ومراعاة التعليمات الوظيفية وأصول المهنة ومتطلبات السرية وحماية البيانات.

مخالفة الحظر تستوجب المساءلة

وأكد خياط أن مخالفة التعليمات الصريحة لصاحب العمل التي تحظر استخدام هذه التطبيقات تشكل إخلالًا بالالتزامات الوظيفية يستوجب الجزاء التأديبي أو الفصل على اعتبار مخالفة جوهرية لتعليمات صاحب العمل وفق الضوابط النظامية، في نظام العمل مشددًا على أن الرغبة في تسريع الإنجاز أو تحسين جودة العمل لا تبرر تجاوز تعليمات صاحب العمل.

إفشاء الأسرار قد ينهي العقد

خياط حذر من إدخال أسرار المنشآت ومعلومات العملاء في تطبيقات غير معتمدة من صاحب العمل لما قد يترتب على ذلك من تعريض المعلومات للتسريب أو الاطلاع خارج الضوابط المعتمدة.

وأشار إلى أن المادة (80) من نظام العمل السعودي تجيز فسخ العقد في الحالة المتعلقة بإفشاء الأسرار الصناعية أو التجارية الخاصة بصاحب العمل، متى استوفت الواقعة شروطها النظامية، مؤكدًا أن السماح باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي لا يعفي العامل من واجبات المحافظة على السرية.

سياسات مكتوبة لضبط الاستخدام

دعا خياط المنشآت إلى اعتماد حوكمة بوضع سياسات مكتوبة تحدد التطبيقات المسموح بها والمحظورة، ونطاق استخدامها، وضوابط السرية وحماية البيانات، ومسؤوليات العاملين عن مراجعة المخرجات والتحقق من دقتها، مع توفير التدريب اللازم على الاستخدام الآمن.

وأكد أن الذكاء الاصطناعي أداة لتحسين الأداء ورفع الإنتاجية، وليس بديلًا عن المسؤولية المهنية، وأن وضوح السياسات يسهم في حماية المنشآت والعاملين والحد من النزاعات والمخاطر القانونية.