التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، بمكتبه مدير عام فرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة بالمنطقة، المهندس أحمد آل مجثل، يرافقه المزارع حسن حبيبي، أحد مزارعي منطقة جازان، الذي اختارته منظمة الأغذية والزراعة للأمم المتحدة (الفاو) مزارعاً قيادياً في المملكة العربية السعودية لعام 2026م.
كرّم المزارع حبيبي.. أمير جازان يلتقي مدير فرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة


واطّلع خلال اللقاء على تقرير عن "برنامج التنمية الريفية الزراعية المستدامة"، وما يقدمه من دعم للمزارعين والأسر الريفية المنتجة، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة الإنتاج الزراعي، وتنمية الموارد المحلية، وتعزيز التنمية الريفية بالمنطقة.
ونوّه أمير منطقة جازان بما يحظى به القطاع الزراعي من دعم واهتمام القيادة الرشيدة مؤكداً أهمية مواصلة تطوير البرامج والمبادرات الزراعية، وتمكين المزارعين، والاستفادة من المقومات الطبيعية والزراعية التي تتميز بها المنطقة، بما يعزز الأمن الغذائي ويسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
كرّم المزارع حبيبي.. أمير جازان يلتقي مدير فرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة

وفي ختام اللقاء كرّم أمير المنطقة المزارع حسن حبيبي، بمناسبة اختياره مزارعاً قيادياً على مستوى المملكة من قِبل منظمة الأغذية والزراعة للأمم المتحدة (الفاو)، مثمناً ما يمثله هذا الاختيار من تقدير لجهود المزارعين السعوديين، وإبراز لما تزخر به منطقة جازان من كفاءات وطنية مميزة في المجال الزراعي.