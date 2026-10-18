كرّم المزارع حبيبي.. أمير جازان يلتقي مدير فرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة

The Governor of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, met in his office with the Director General of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture branch in the region, Engineer Ahmed Al-Majthil, accompanied by the farmer Hassan Habibi, one of the farmers from the Jazan region, who was chosen by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) as a leading farmer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the year 2026.



During the meeting, he reviewed a report on the "Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program," and the support it provides to farmers and productive rural families, which contributes to enhancing agricultural production efficiency, developing local resources, and promoting rural development in the region.The Governor of Jazan Region highlighted the support and attention the agricultural sector receives from the wise leadership, emphasizing the importance of continuing to develop agricultural programs and initiatives, empowering farmers, and benefiting from the natural and agricultural resources that the region is distinguished by, which enhances food security and contributes to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.At the end of the meeting, the Governor honored farmer Hassan Habibi, on the occasion of his selection as a leading farmer at the national level by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), appreciating what this selection represents in terms of recognition of the efforts of Saudi farmers and highlighting the distinguished national competencies in the agricultural field that the Jazan region is rich in.