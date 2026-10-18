أكد محافظ البنك المركزي السعودي «ساما» أيمن السياري، صمود الاقتصاد السعودي في ظل استمرار الصراع في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، مدعوماً بأطر سياسات حصيفة، واحتياطيات مالية معتبرة، وقدرة مؤسسية على الاستجابة السريعة والمنسقة، مشيراً إلى أن النظام المصرفي السعودي يتمتع بمستويات قوية من رأس المال والسيولة، إلى جانب السياسات الاحترازية الاستباقية التي عززت متانة القطاع المالي.


وأوضح السياري، في بيان المملكة أمام اللجنة الدولية للشؤون النقدية والمالية، ضمن الاجتماعات السنوية لصندوق النقد والبنك الدوليين في تايلند، أن الاقتصاد العالمي أظهر صموداً أفضل من المتوقع، رغم استمرار التحديات المرتبطة بالصراعات الجيوسياسية وارتفاع مستويات عدم اليقين والدين، ومحدودية الحيز المتاح للسياسات الاقتصادية، لافتاً إلى استمرار ضعف آفاق النمو على المدى المتوسط وتفاوت الأداء بين الدول والقطاعات.


وشدد على أهمية الحفاظ على استقرار الأسعار والاستجابة لمصادر الضغوط السعرية ومدى استمرارها، بما يتسق مع الإطار النقدي ونظام سعر الصرف في كل دولة، مؤكداً ضرورة إعادة بناء هوامش الأمان المالي، والحفاظ على الاستثمار الفعال، وتوجيه الدعم إلى الأسر الأكثر احتياجاً.


وأشار إلى الدور المحوري لصندوق النقد الدولي في تعزيز فاعلية العمل متعدد الأطراف والتعاون الدولي، وأهمية استعداده لتقديم الدعم للدول الأعضاء، من خلال الرقابة القائمة على المساواة في المعاملة، والمشورة بشأن السياسات التي تراعي ظروف كل دولة، وتنمية القدرات بما يتناسب مع حاجات الأعضاء.


وأكد أهمية تعميق تحليلات الصندوق بشأن الاختلالات العالمية الكبيرة والمستمرة، بما يشمل مسبباتها وقنوات انتقالها وتداعياتها العابرة للحدود، ومخاطر التصحيح غير المنظم، مع مراعاة الخصائص الهيكلية والظروف الخاصة بكل دولة.


وفي شأن إصلاحات حوكمة صندوق النقد الدولي، رحب السياري بتمديد فترة رئاسة المملكة للجنة الدولية للشؤون النقدية والمالية لعام إضافي، بما يدعم استمرار الحوار وتقريب وجهات النظر وتعزيز التوافق بين الدول الأعضاء، مؤكداً أهمية الحفاظ على الزخم وترجمة المبادئ التوجيهية إلى تقدم عملي من خلال مواصلة الحوار وبناء التوافق.


ولفت إلى الدور الذي تؤديه رؤية السعودية 2030 في تعزيز الأسس الاقتصادية للمملكة، من خلال توسيع الاقتصاد غير النفطي، وزيادة مشاركة القطاع الخاص، وتعزيز المؤسسات والقدرات التنفيذية، واستثمار الفرص المتاحة لتنويع الاقتصاد وتعميقه، بما يسهم في تنمية رأس المال البشري ورفع الإنتاجية وتطوير القدرات المؤسسية والبنية التحتية، ودعم النمو المستدام والشامل.