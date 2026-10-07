تماشيًا مع حملة جمعية سند لدعم الأطفال مرضى السرطان خلال شهر سبتمبر، أطلق بيت الشاورما حملته المجتمعية «البيت يسندك»، تأكيدًا على التزامه بدوره كجزء من المجتمع، وحرصه على دعم المبادرات التي تضع حاجات الأطفال مرضى السرطان ضمن أولوياتها.

وتأتي الحملة امتدادًا لنهج بيت الشاورما في تعزيز حضوره المجتمعي من خلال مبادرات ترتبط بحاجات المجتمع وتترجم مفهوم المسؤولية الاجتماعية إلى خطوات عملية، حيث خصصت العلامة جزءًا من أرباح عدد من منتجاتها لصالح دعم علاج مرضى السرطان، لتتحول المساهمة من مجرد دعم مباشر إلى مبادرة يشارك فيها العميل من خلال اختياراته اليومية.

ويحمل شهر سبتمبر أهمية خاصة في تسليط الضوء على الأطفال مرضى السرطان، وتعزيز الوعي بأهمية مساندتهم ودعم الجهود التي تقدم لهم الرعاية اللازمة. ومن هذا المنطلق، تأتي مشاركة بيت الشاورما في هذا الشهر انطلاقًا من إيمانه بأن العلامات الوطنية يمكن أن تؤدي دورًا فاعلًا في القضايا المجتمعية، وأن تأثيرها لا يقتصر على نطاق أعمالها ومنتجاتها.

ومن خلال «البيت يسندك»، يسعى بيت الشاورما إلى أن تكون المسؤولية الاجتماعية جزءًا من علاقته بالمجتمع، عبر دعم جمعية سند والمساهمة في جهودها تجاه الأطفال مرضى السرطان، إلى جانب منح عملائه فرصة ليكونوا جزءًا من هذه المبادرة.

ويؤكد بيت الشاورما من خلال هذه المبادرة أن المسؤولية المجتمعية ليست نشاطًا موسميًا، بل امتداد لدور العلامة تجاه المجتمع الذي تنتمي إليه، وأن دعم المبادرات الإنسانية يمثل جزءًا من حضورها وتأثيرها، بما يسهم في صناعة أثر مستدام يخدم الأطفال وأسرهم.