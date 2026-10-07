In line with the Sanad Association's campaign to support children with cancer during the month of September, Shawarma House has launched its community campaign "The House Supports You," reaffirming its commitment to its role as part of the community and its eagerness to support initiatives that prioritize the needs of children with cancer.

The campaign extends Shawarma House's approach to enhancing its community presence through initiatives that relate to community needs and translate the concept of social responsibility into practical steps. The brand has allocated a portion of the profits from several of its products to support the treatment of cancer patients, transforming the contribution from mere direct support into an initiative in which customers participate through their daily choices.

September holds special significance in highlighting children with cancer and raising awareness about the importance of supporting them and the efforts that provide them with necessary care. From this perspective, Shawarma House's participation this month stems from its belief that national brands can play an active role in social issues, and that their impact is not limited to the scope of their business and products.

Through "The House Supports You," Shawarma House aims to make social responsibility a part of its relationship with the community by supporting the Sanad Association and contributing to its efforts towards children with cancer, while also giving its customers the opportunity to be part of this initiative.

Shawarma House emphasizes through this initiative that social responsibility is not a seasonal activity, but an extension of the brand's role towards the community it belongs to, and that supporting humanitarian initiatives represents a part of its presence and influence, contributing to creating a sustainable impact that serves children and their families.