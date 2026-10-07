أدانت دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة بأشد العبارات استمرار استهداف ميليشيا الحوثي المدنيين والأعيان المدنية والاقتصادية في المملكة العربية السعودية، إلى جانب استهداف السفن السعودية في جنوب البحر الأحمر ومضيق باب المندب.

تضامن كامل مع المملكة

وشددت وزارة الخارجية الإماراتية في بيان نشرته وكالة أنباء الإمارات، على أن استمرار هذا الاستهداف يمثل انتهاكًا صارخًا لسيادة المملكة، وتهديدًا لأمنها واستقرارها.

وأكدت الوزارة تضامن دولة الإمارات الكامل مع المملكة، ودعمها في كل ما من شأنه حفظ أمنها واستقرارها.