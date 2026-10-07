The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the continued targeting of civilians and civilian and economic sites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by the Houthi militia, as well as the targeting of Saudi ships in the southern Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Full solidarity with the Kingdom

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized in a statement published by the Emirates News Agency that the continuation of this targeting represents a blatant violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.

The ministry affirmed the full solidarity of the United Arab Emirates with the Kingdom and its support for all measures that would preserve its security and stability.