اطّلع وفد سفراء دول رابطة جنوب شرق آسيا «الآسيان» المعتمدين لدى المملكة، خلال زيارته المقر الرئيسي لهيئة الربط الكهربائي الخليجي في الدمام، على تجربة دول مجلس التعاون في الربط الكهربائي وتعزيز أمن وموثوقية الطاقة، بحضور مدير إدارة الطاقة بالأمانة العامة لمجلس التعاون المهندس مصعب الفضالة.
واستعرضت الهيئة أمام الوفد أبرز إنجازات مشروع الربط الكهربائي الخليجي، والتحديات والدروس المستفادة، إلى جانب خطط التوسعة وتعزيز قدرات الشبكة وتوسيع فرص تبادل وتجارة الطاقة، كما اطّلع الوفد على عمليات مركز التحكم وآليات إدارة الشبكة، وأحدث تقنيات صيانة وتطوير أصولها.
تعزيز أمن واستقرار الأنظمة الكهربائية
وأكد الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة المهندس أحمد الإبراهيم أهمية الزيارة في تبادل الخبرات بين دول مجلس التعاون و«الآسيان»، مشيراً إلى مواصلة تطوير الشبكة وتعزيز قدرتها على دعم أمن واستقرار الأنظمة الكهربائية، واستكشاف فرص الربط مع الدول والأقاليم المجاورة.
وبحث الجانبان فرص التعاون وتبادل المعرفة في مجالات الربط الكهربائي وأمن الطاقة وتطوير الشبكات، ودور الهيئة في مساندة الشبكات الوطنية خلال الطوارئ وتعزيز مرونتها في مواجهة تحديات قطاع الطاقة.
The delegation of ambassadors from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) accredited to the Kingdom visited the headquarters of the Gulf Electricity Interconnection Authority in Dammam, where they learned about the experience of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in electricity interconnection and enhancing energy security and reliability, in the presence of the Director of the Energy Department at the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Engineer Musab Al-Fadhala.
The Authority presented to the delegation the key achievements of the Gulf electricity interconnection project, the challenges faced, and the lessons learned, in addition to expansion plans, enhancing network capabilities, and expanding opportunities for energy exchange and trade. The delegation also learned about the operations of the control center, network management mechanisms, and the latest maintenance and development technologies for its assets.
Enhancing the Security and Stability of Electrical Systems
The CEO of the Authority, Engineer Ahmed Al-Ibrahim, emphasized the importance of the visit in exchanging experiences between the Gulf Cooperation Council and ASEAN, pointing to the ongoing development of the network and enhancing its capacity to support the security and stability of electrical systems, as well as exploring interconnection opportunities with neighboring countries and regions.
Both sides discussed opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange in the fields of electricity interconnection, energy security, and network development, as well as the role of the Authority in supporting national networks during emergencies and enhancing their resilience in facing challenges in the energy sector.