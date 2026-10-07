اطّلع وفد سفراء دول رابطة جنوب شرق آسيا «الآسيان» المعتمدين لدى المملكة، خلال زيارته المقر الرئيسي لهيئة الربط الكهربائي الخليجي في الدمام، على تجربة دول مجلس التعاون في الربط الكهربائي وتعزيز أمن وموثوقية الطاقة، بحضور مدير إدارة الطاقة بالأمانة العامة لمجلس التعاون المهندس مصعب الفضالة.


واستعرضت الهيئة أمام الوفد أبرز إنجازات مشروع الربط الكهربائي الخليجي، والتحديات والدروس المستفادة، إلى جانب خطط التوسعة وتعزيز قدرات الشبكة وتوسيع فرص تبادل وتجارة الطاقة، كما اطّلع الوفد على عمليات مركز التحكم وآليات إدارة الشبكة، وأحدث تقنيات صيانة وتطوير أصولها.

تعزيز أمن واستقرار الأنظمة الكهربائية


وأكد الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة المهندس أحمد الإبراهيم أهمية الزيارة في تبادل الخبرات بين دول مجلس التعاون و«الآسيان»، مشيراً إلى مواصلة تطوير الشبكة وتعزيز قدرتها على دعم أمن واستقرار الأنظمة الكهربائية، واستكشاف فرص الربط مع الدول والأقاليم المجاورة.


وبحث الجانبان فرص التعاون وتبادل المعرفة في مجالات الربط الكهربائي وأمن الطاقة وتطوير الشبكات، ودور الهيئة في مساندة الشبكات الوطنية خلال الطوارئ وتعزيز مرونتها في مواجهة تحديات قطاع الطاقة.