The delegation of ambassadors from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) accredited to the Kingdom visited the headquarters of the Gulf Electricity Interconnection Authority in Dammam, where they learned about the experience of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in electricity interconnection and enhancing energy security and reliability, in the presence of the Director of the Energy Department at the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Engineer Musab Al-Fadhala.



The Authority presented to the delegation the key achievements of the Gulf electricity interconnection project, the challenges faced, and the lessons learned, in addition to expansion plans, enhancing network capabilities, and expanding opportunities for energy exchange and trade. The delegation also learned about the operations of the control center, network management mechanisms, and the latest maintenance and development technologies for its assets.

Enhancing the Security and Stability of Electrical Systems



The CEO of the Authority, Engineer Ahmed Al-Ibrahim, emphasized the importance of the visit in exchanging experiences between the Gulf Cooperation Council and ASEAN, pointing to the ongoing development of the network and enhancing its capacity to support the security and stability of electrical systems, as well as exploring interconnection opportunities with neighboring countries and regions.



Both sides discussed opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange in the fields of electricity interconnection, energy security, and network development, as well as the role of the Authority in supporting national networks during emergencies and enhancing their resilience in facing challenges in the energy sector.