أكملت المؤسسة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني إجراءات صرف مكافآت المتدربين المتفوقين في الكليات التقنية والمعاهد الصناعية للعام التدريبي 1447هـ، بإجمالي 3920 متدرباً ومتدربة، شملت مكافأتي التفوق الفصلية والتفوق للخريجين.
وأوضح نائب المحافظ للتدريب الدكتور عادل الزنيدي، أن المؤسسة تحرص من خلال المكافآت على دعم الكفاءات الوطنية الشابة وتكريم المميزين، مؤكداً أن الاستثمار في تفوق المتدربين والمتدربات يسهم في تعزيز جودة المخرجات الوطنية وتلبية متطلبات سوق العمل.
وبلغ عدد الحاصلين على «مكافأة التفوق الفصلية» 1920 متدرباً ومتدربة، وهي مكافأة تُمنح للمتدرب المستمر الذي أنهى الفصل التدريبي الثالث وفق الخطة التدريبية، وتبلغ قيمتها 1000 ريال.
وحصل 2000 خريج وخريجة على «مكافأة التفوق للخريجين»، التي تبلغ قيمتها 2000 ريال، إضافة إلى شهادة تفوق وتكريم من المنشأة التدريبية، تقديراً لتحقيقهم التميز العلمي خلال مسيرتهم التدريبية.
The General Organization for Technical and Vocational Training has completed the procedures for disbursing rewards to outstanding trainees in technical colleges and industrial institutes for the training year 1447 AH, with a total of 3,920 male and female trainees, including both semester excellence rewards and graduation excellence rewards.
Dr. Adel Al-Zunaidi, the Deputy Governor for Training, explained that the organization is keen to support young national talents and honor the distinguished through these rewards, emphasizing that investing in the excellence of trainees contributes to enhancing the quality of national outputs and meeting the labor market's requirements.
The number of recipients of the "Semester Excellence Reward" reached 1,920 male and female trainees, which is a reward granted to the continuous trainee who has completed the third training semester according to the training plan, with a value of 1,000 riyals.
Additionally, 2,000 graduates received the "Graduation Excellence Reward," which amounts to 2,000 riyals, along with a certificate of excellence and recognition from the training establishment, in appreciation of their academic excellence during their training journey.