The General Organization for Technical and Vocational Training has completed the procedures for disbursing rewards to outstanding trainees in technical colleges and industrial institutes for the training year 1447 AH, with a total of 3,920 male and female trainees, including both semester excellence rewards and graduation excellence rewards.

Dr. Adel Al-Zunaidi, the Deputy Governor for Training, explained that the organization is keen to support young national talents and honor the distinguished through these rewards, emphasizing that investing in the excellence of trainees contributes to enhancing the quality of national outputs and meeting the labor market's requirements.

The number of recipients of the "Semester Excellence Reward" reached 1,920 male and female trainees, which is a reward granted to the continuous trainee who has completed the third training semester according to the training plan, with a value of 1,000 riyals.

Additionally, 2,000 graduates received the "Graduation Excellence Reward," which amounts to 2,000 riyals, along with a certificate of excellence and recognition from the training establishment, in appreciation of their academic excellence during their training journey.