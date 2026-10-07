The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the suspension of 4 companies providing services to Umrah pilgrims and 4 foreign agents, after violations were detected involving the accommodation of several pilgrims in unlicensed facilities. This is part of its ongoing regulatory efforts to ensure that Umrah service providers comply with the approved regulations and standards, protect the rights of the guests of Allah, and enhance the quality of services provided to them.



Imposition of Legal Penalties



The ministry clarified that the observed violations affected a number of pilgrims, leading to the suspension of the companies and their referral to the committee reviewing pilgrims' complaints for investigation and the imposition of legal penalties against them.



The ministry confirmed the continuation of field and digital monitoring of companies and Umrah service providers and foreign agents to ensure compliance with regulatory and operational requirements, follow up on the implementation of contracted services, detect violations, and take the necessary legal actions regarding them.



Fulfilling Commitments



The ministry emphasized the importance of all Saudi Umrah companies and foreign agents adhering to the approved regulations and requirements, and fulfilling their commitments towards the pilgrims, reaffirming the ongoing application of legal procedures against violators; which contributes to raising the level of compliance, improving service quality, and enhancing the pilgrim experience, in line with the objectives of the Guest of Allah Service Program, one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030.