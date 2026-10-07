أعلنت وزارة الحج والعمرة إيقاف 4 شركات لخدمات المعتمرين و4 وكلاء خارجيين، بعد رصد مخالفات تمثلت في إسكان عدد من المعتمرين في مرافق غير مرخصة، وذلك في إطار أعمالها الرقابية المستمرة للتحقق من التزام مقدمي خدمات العمرة بالأنظمة والضوابط المعتمدة، وحماية حقوق ضيوف الرحمن والارتقاء بجودة الخدمات المقدمة لهم.
توقيع العقوبات النظامية
وأوضحت الوزارة أن المخالفات المرصودة أثرت على عدد من المعتمرين، حيث جرى إيقاف الشركات وإحالتهم للجنة النظر في شكاوى المعتمرين للتحقيق معهم وتوقيع العقوبات النظامية بحقهم.
وأكدت الوزارة استمرار أعمال الرقابة الميدانية والرقمية على شركات ومقدمي خدمات العمرة والوكلاء الخارجيين، للتحقق من الالتزام بالاشتراطات التنظيمية والتشغيلية، ومتابعة تنفيذ الخدمات المتعاقد عليها، ورصد المخالفات واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية اللازمة حيالها.
الوفاء بالالتزامات
وشددت الوزارة على أهمية التزام جميع شركات العمرة السعودية والوكلاء الخارجيين بالأنظمة والاشتراطات المعتمدة، والوفاء بالتزاماتهم تجاه المعتمرين، مؤكدة استمرار تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحق المخالفين؛ بما يسهم في رفع مستوى الامتثال، وتحسين جودة الخدمات، والارتقاء بتجربة المعتمر، تحقيقًا لمستهدفات برنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن أحد برامج رؤية السعودية 2030.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the suspension of 4 companies providing services to Umrah pilgrims and 4 foreign agents, after violations were detected involving the accommodation of several pilgrims in unlicensed facilities. This is part of its ongoing regulatory efforts to ensure that Umrah service providers comply with the approved regulations and standards, protect the rights of the guests of Allah, and enhance the quality of services provided to them.
Imposition of Legal Penalties
The ministry clarified that the observed violations affected a number of pilgrims, leading to the suspension of the companies and their referral to the committee reviewing pilgrims' complaints for investigation and the imposition of legal penalties against them.
The ministry confirmed the continuation of field and digital monitoring of companies and Umrah service providers and foreign agents to ensure compliance with regulatory and operational requirements, follow up on the implementation of contracted services, detect violations, and take the necessary legal actions regarding them.
Fulfilling Commitments
The ministry emphasized the importance of all Saudi Umrah companies and foreign agents adhering to the approved regulations and requirements, and fulfilling their commitments towards the pilgrims, reaffirming the ongoing application of legal procedures against violators; which contributes to raising the level of compliance, improving service quality, and enhancing the pilgrim experience, in line with the objectives of the Guest of Allah Service Program, one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030.