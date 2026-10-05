السعودية تحتفل ببُناة المستقبل في يومهم العالمي.. المعلمون يصنعون ما لا تصنعه الأيام 

Every year, World Teachers' Day returns to remind the world that behind every renaissance, and every generation capable of shaping its future, stands a teacher who carries knowledge on their shoulders and opens a door that did not exist before they knocked on it.

This day began in 1994 when UNESCO adopted it to celebrate the role of teachers in building communities, but today it has transformed into a global story that renews with every school term, every school, and every student who lifts their head because they have learned something new.

The Beginning of a Day Created by UNESCO

World Teachers' Day was launched over three decades ago to be an international occasion that highlights the importance of education and the role of the teacher in instilling the values of knowledge, developing the skills of generations, and promoting educational equity.

It is not just a day for celebration, but a platform to raise the big questions: How do we give the teacher their rightful place? And how do we ensure that education remains the gateway to the future?

Teachers.. Makers of Real Transformation

The teacher is not just a transmitter of information, but a creator of awareness, an engineer of capabilities, and a guide who accompanies the student on a journey that extends from the first letter to the last dream.

In a rapidly changing world, the role of the teacher has become more complex; today they teach the skills of the future, face technological challenges, reshape learning methods, and empower students to think rather than just memorize.

The Saudi Teacher is a Model that Renewed Every Year

In Saudi Arabia, World Teachers' Day takes on a different dimension; the Saudi teacher has become part of a massive national project to reshape education, within the framework of Vision 2030, which has made educational development a key focus.

Today, teachers in the Kingdom's schools stand before developed curricula, modern educational technologies, digital classrooms, and continuous training programs, becoming partners in building a generation capable of global competition.

Data from the Ministry of Education indicates significant expansion in professional development programs, an increase in quality training rates, and the adoption of interactive teaching methods, in addition to broad support for teachers through digital platforms, enabling them with modern educational tools that enhance the quality of outcomes.

The Saudi teacher today is not just an employee in a school; they are a pivotal element in a national project that bets on knowledge, reshapes the future of education in the region, and proves that investing in teachers is the most impactful investment in building human capital.