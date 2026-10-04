Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the second edition of the International Forum on Social Responsibility will kick off tomorrow (Monday), organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development on October 5 and 6 in Riyadh, under the slogan "From Commitment to Impact," with the participation of more than 3,000 participants and over 100 speakers from various countries around the world, within more than 40 discussion sessions.



Expanding Development Impact



Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Engineer Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi, confirmed that the Kingdom's hosting of the second edition of the forum comes as an extension of the support provided by the wise leadership to enhance social responsibility and establish its role in development. He pointed out that Saudi Vision 2030 has solidified the position of the private sector as a partner in development and has identified enhancing companies' social responsibility as a national goal; contributing to expanding its developmental impact and strengthening its contributions to society.



Key Global Trends



He explained that the Kingdom has witnessed significant development in social responsibility practices over the past years, supported by a number of national initiatives, the most notable of which are the establishment of the National Committee for Social Responsibility, the adoption of March 23rd of each year as Social Responsibility Day in the Kingdom, the launch of the National Platform for Social Responsibility, and the Social Responsibility Award. He emphasized the importance of transitioning from commitment to maximizing impact, benefiting from the best global practices, and enhancing partnerships at both national and international levels.



The forum brings together a select group of government and executive leaders, regulatory bodies, investors, experts, and specialists from the Kingdom and various countries around the world to discuss the key global trends in social responsibility, exchange experiences, and enhance cooperation between the government, private, and non-profit sectors.



Three Main Platforms



The forum's program includes three main platforms: "The General Session of the International Forum on Social Responsibility," "The Platform for the Impact of Corporate Social Responsibility," and "The Platform for Corporate Social Responsibility Standards," to discuss global experiences, common challenges, and best practices through six strategic axes addressing: strategy and integration, climate and nature and just transition, workforce and talent management and social impact, responsible innovation, digital transformation and corporate social responsibility, and governance, trust, and standards.



The forum will also host the Corporate Social Responsibility Award ceremony to honor companies that have succeeded in translating their commitments into proven and measurable results across various regions of the Kingdom, thereby enhancing the importance of measuring impact and highlighting effective institutional practices in the private sector.