تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، تنطلق أعمال النسخة الثانية من الملتقى الدولي للمسؤولية الاجتماعية غداً (الإثنين)، الذي تنظمه وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية يومي 5 و6 أكتوبر في الرياض، تحت شعار "من الالتزام إلى التأثير"، بمشاركة أكثر من 3000 مشارك، وما يزيد على 100 متحدث من مختلف دول العالم، ضمن أكثر من 40 جلسة حوارية.


توسيع الأثر التنموي


وأكد وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية المهندس أحمد بن سليمان الراجحي، أن استضافة المملكة للنسخة الثانية من الملتقى تأتي امتدادًا للدعم الذي توليه القيادة الرشيدة؛ لتعزيز المسؤولية الاجتماعية وترسيخ دورها في التنمية، مشيرًا إلى أن رؤية السعودية 2030 رسخت مكانة القطاع الخاص شريكًا في التنمية، وحددت تعزيز قيام الشركات بمسؤوليتها الاجتماعية هدفًا وطنيًا؛ بما يسهم في توسيع أثرها التنموي وتعزيز إسهاماتها في المجتمع.


أبرز التوجهات العالمية


وأوضح أن المملكة شهدت خلال السنوات الماضية تطورًا ملحوظًا في ممارسات المسؤولية الاجتماعية، مدعومًا بعدد من المبادرات الوطنية، أبرزها تشكيل اللجنة الوطنية للمسؤولية الاجتماعية، واعتماد الثالث والعشرين من مارس من كل عام يومًا للمسؤولية الاجتماعية في المملكة، وإطلاق المنصة الوطنية للمسؤولية الاجتماعية، وجائزة المسؤولية الاجتماعية، مؤكدًا أهمية الانتقال من الالتزام إلى تعظيم الأثر، والاستفادة من أفضل الممارسات العالمية، وتعزيز الشراكات على المستويين الوطني والدولي.


ويجمع الملتقى نخبة من القيادات الحكومية والتنفيذية، والجهات التنظيمية، والمستثمرين والخبراء والمتخصصين من المملكة ومختلف دول العالم؛ لمناقشة أبرز التوجهات العالمية في المسؤولية الاجتماعية، وتبادل الخبرات، وتعزيز التعاون بين القطاعات الحكومية والخاصة وغير الربحية.


ثلاث منصات رئيسية


ويتضمن برنامج الملتقى ثلاث منصات رئيسة، تشمل: "الجلسة العامة للملتقى الدولي للمسؤولية الاجتماعية"، و"منصة أثر المسؤولية الاجتماعية للشركات"، و"منصة معايير المسؤولية الاجتماعية للشركات"، لمناقشة التجارب العالمية والتحديات المشتركة وأفضل الممارسات، من خلال ستة محاور إستراتيجية تتناول: الإستراتيجية والتكامل، والمناخ والطبيعة والتحول العادل، والقوى العاملة وإدارة المواهب والأثر الاجتماعي، والابتكار المسؤول، والتحول الرقمي والمسؤولية الاجتماعية للشركات، والحوكمة والثقة والمعايير.


ويشهد الملتقى إقامة حفل جائزة المسؤولية الاجتماعية للشركات؛ لتكريم الشركات التي نجحت في تحويل التزاماتها إلى نتائج مثبتة وقابلة للقياس في مختلف مناطق المملكة، بما يعزز أهمية قياس الأثر وإبراز الممارسات المؤسسية الفاعلة في القطاع الخاص.