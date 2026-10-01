The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi, condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack using a drone carried out by the Houthi terrorist militia targeting an electricity distribution station in Medina, Saudi Arabia, which provides services to the Prophet's Mosque and the civilian landmarks in the city.

He affirmed that this sinful Houthi aggression has crossed all red lines and constitutes a blatant provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world. It represents a dangerous escalation in violating the sanctity of Islamic holy sites and reveals an aggressive approach that disregards religious and humanitarian values, as well as international laws and norms, especially with the repeated attempts to target the two holy mosques and the surrounding areas.

The Secretary-General emphasized the full and unwavering support of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and their complete solidarity with it in facing all that threatens its security, stability, and sovereignty. He reiterated their support for all measures taken to protect its territories, citizens, residents, and guests of the Almighty, affirming that the security of the Kingdom and the security of its holy sites are an integral part of the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and that any threat to it is a threat to the security of all member states.