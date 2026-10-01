أدان الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، بأشد العبارات الهجوم الإرهابي بطائرة مسيرة نفذته الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باستهداف محطة لتوزيع الكهرباء في المدينة المنورة بالمملكة، التي تقدم خدماتها للمسجد النبوي الشريف والأعيان المدنية في المدينة.

وأكد أن هذا الاعتداء الحوثي الآثم تجاوز كل الخطوط الحمراء، ويُعد استفزازًا صارخًا لمشاعر المسلمين في أنحاء العالم كافة، وتماديًا خطيرًا في انتهاك حرمة المقدسات الإسلامية، ويكشف عن نهج عدائي لا يقيم وزنًا للقيم الدينية والإنسانية ولا للقوانين والأعراف الدولية، لا سيما مع تكرار محاولات استهداف الحرمين الشريفين والمناطق المحيطة بهما.

وشدد الأمين العام على وقوف دول مجلس التعاون التام والثابت مع المملكة العربية السعودية، وتضامنها الكامل معها في مواجهة كل ما يستهدف أمنها واستقرارها وسيادتها، ودعمها لكافة الإجراءات التي تتخذها لحماية أراضيها ومواطنيها والمقيمين عليها وضيوف الرحمن، مؤكدًا أن أمن المملكة وأمن مقدساتها جزء لا يتجزأ من أمن دول مجلس التعاون، وأن أي تهديد لها هو تهديد لأمن دول المجلس كافة.