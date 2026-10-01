استقبل رئيس البرلمان الفيدرالي البلجيكي بيتر دي روفر، في مقر البرلمان الفيدرالي بالعاصمة بروكسل، الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي، رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى.

وعقد الجانبان جلسة مباحثات تناولا خلالها عدداً من الموضوعات ذات الصلة بتعزيز الحوار الفاعل بمختلف مساراته؛ باعتباره أداة سلمية محورية للتعامل مع الأزمات الدولية العابرة للحدود، مؤكدين أهمية "الدبلوماسية الدينية الوقائية" التي تضطلع بها رابطة العالم الإسلامي، والدور المؤثر لمختلف المؤسسات الدينية حول العالم في الإسهام بنزع فتيل النزاعات قبل اندلاعها، وتعزيز الوعي بأهمية الحوار والعمل المشترك على القواسم التي تعزز السلام العالمي ووئام المجتمعات.

وثمّن رئيس البرلمان البلجيكي جهود الدكتور العيسى، ونشاطه الدولي باسم رابطة العالم الإسلامي وهيئة علماء المسلمين، مشيداً بالدور الريادي الذي تقوم به رابطة العالم الإسلامي، في تعزيز التفاهم والاحترام المتبادل؛ تحقيقاً للتعايش السلمي وبناء الثقة بين المجتمعات.