The President of the Belgian Federal Parliament, Peter De Roover, received the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Chairman of the Council of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, at the Federal Parliament headquarters in the capital, Brussels.

The two sides held a session of discussions during which they addressed a number of topics related to enhancing effective dialogue in its various forms; considering it a pivotal peaceful tool for dealing with international crises that cross borders. They emphasized the importance of "preventive religious diplomacy" undertaken by the Muslim World League, and the influential role of various religious institutions around the world in contributing to defusing conflicts before they erupt, and enhancing awareness of the importance of dialogue and joint action on common grounds that promote global peace and harmony among communities.

The President of the Belgian Parliament praised Dr. Al-Issa's efforts and his international activities on behalf of the Muslim World League and the Council of Muslim Scholars, commending the pioneering role played by the Muslim World League in promoting understanding and mutual respect; achieving peaceful coexistence and building trust among communities.