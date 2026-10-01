بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة إلى رئيس جمهورية بالاو سورانجل ويبس جونيور، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده، معربًا عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات لويبس جونيور بدوام الصحة والسعادة، ولحكومة وشعب بالاو الصديق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.
كما وجّه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية مماثلة للرئيس ويبس جونيور، عبّر فيها عن خالص التهاني بهذه المناسبة الوطنية، متمنيًا لفخامته موفور الصحة والسعادة، ولبلاده الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.