بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة إلى رئيس جمهورية بالاو سورانجل ويبس جونيور، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده، معربًا عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات لويبس جونيور بدوام الصحة والسعادة، ولحكومة وشعب بالاو الصديق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.
كما وجّه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية مماثلة للرئيس ويبس جونيور، عبّر فيها عن خالص التهاني بهذه المناسبة الوطنية، متمنيًا لفخامته موفور الصحة والسعادة، ولبلاده الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.
خادم الحرمين وولي العهد يهنئان رئيس بالاو بذكرى الاستقلال
بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة إلى رئيس جمهورية بالاو سورانجل ويبس جونيور، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده، معربًا عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات لويبس جونيور بدوام الصحة والسعادة، ولحكومة وشعب بالاو الصديق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Palau, Surangel Whipps Jr., on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's independence, expressing his sincere congratulations and best wishes for His Excellency's continued health and happiness, and for the government and people of Palau, ongoing progress and prosperity.
Similarly, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a similar cable to President Whipps Jr., in which he expressed his heartfelt congratulations on this national occasion, wishing His Excellency abundant health and happiness, and for his friendly country, further progress and prosperity.