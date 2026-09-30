The Desert Rock Resort has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first resort in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to receive three keys from the Michelin Guide, which is the highest rating for hotel excellence in the guide. The Shibara Resort also continued to shine by retaining two keys in the guide's classification for 2026.

With this achievement, Desert Rock joins the elite of global hotels, as only 155 hotels worldwide received the three-key rating for 2026, including only two hotels in the Gulf region. This year, the guide awarded three keys to 155 hotels, two keys to 657 hotels, and one key to 2020 hotels.

In addition to this achievement, Desert Rock received the Michelin Award for Architecture and Design for 2026. The resort is situated among the majestic rock formations of the Hijaz Mountains, and its design is signed by Oppenheim Architecture, embodying an approach that integrates with nature. The 64 villas and suites, along with the common areas, harmonize with the destination's terrain; some are carved into the rocks, while others are built on or around them. The experience of staying at Desert Rock Resort is complemented by mountain adventures and stargazing sessions, alongside diverse culinary experiences and wellness treatments in the heart of nature.

As for the Shibara Resort, it is located on its private island in the Al-Wajh Lake, offering a unique experience in the Red Sea, amidst the clear turquoise waters, white sandy beaches, and vibrant coral reefs. The resort features 73 villas, each with a private pool, including floating villas that sparkle above the water like a string of pearls. Activities on the island range from diving and snorkeling to sailing and a variety of water sports, while the resort boasts five dining destinations, along with a spa offering treatments derived from natural elements.

The Red Sea International Hospitality Company manages both Shibara and Desert Rock resorts, which offer two distinct experiences for discovering the wonders of the Red Sea on the western coast of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In this context, Sebastian Carey, Head of Hospitality at the Red Sea International Hospitality Company, stated: “These achievements mark a turning point in the company’s journey and are a source of pride for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With Desert Rock receiving three keys from the Michelin Guide and the Architecture and Design Award, and Shibara retaining its two keys, both resorts solidify their positions among the world’s premier accommodation destinations. The resorts reflect the authenticity of Saudi hospitality on the global stage, and this prestigious recognition from the Michelin Guide confirms their excellence and crowns the efforts of everyone who contributed to turning this vision into a tangible reality.”

The Michelin keys are awarded to hotels that provide exceptional accommodation experiences within the global guide, with three keys representing the highest rating for hotel excellence. In 2026, over 2800 hotels received Michelin keys, selected from more than 9000 hotels listed in the guide.