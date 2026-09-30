سجّل منتجع ديزرت روك إنجازاً تاريخياً بكونه أول منتجع في المملكة العربية السعودية يحصل على ثلاثة مفاتيح من دليل ميشلان، وهو أعلى تصنيف للتميّز الفندقي في الدليل. كما واصل منتجع شيبارة تألقه باحتفاظه بمفتاحَين ضمن تصنيف الدليل لعام 2026.

وبهذا الإنجاز، ينضم ديزرت روك إلى نخبة الفنادق العالمية، إذ لم يحصل على تصنيف الثلاثة مفاتيح لعام 2026 سوى 155 فندقاً حول العالم، من بينها فندقان فقط في منطقة الخليج العربي. ومنح الدليل هذا العام ثلاثة مفاتيح لـ155 فندقاً، ومفتاحَين لـ657 فندقاً، ومفتاحاً واحداً لـ2020 فندقاً.

وإلى جانب هذا الإنجاز، حصد ديزرت روك جائزة ميشلان للعمارة والتصميم لعام 2026. ويقع المنتجع بين التكوينات الصخرية المهيبة في جبال الحجاز، ويحمل تصميمه توقيع شركة أوبنهايم للهندسة المعمارية، مجسّداً نهجاً يقوم على الاندماج مع الطبيعة. إذ تتناغم الفلل والأجنحة الـ64 والمساحات المشتركة مع تضاريس الوجهة؛ فمنها ما نُحت داخل الصخور، ومنها ما شُيّد على جوانبها أو حولها. وتكتمل تجربة الإقامة في منتجع ديزرت روك بالمغامرات الجبلية وجلسات رصد النجوم، إلى جانب تجارب الطهي المتنوعة وتجارب الاستشفاء في قلب الطبيعة.

أما منتجع شيبارة، فيقع على جزيرته الخاصة في بحيرة الوجه، ويقدّم تجربة مميزة في البحر الأحمر، وسط المياه الفيروزية الصافية والشواطئ الرملية البيضاء والشعاب المرجانية النابضة بالحياة. ويضم المنتجع 73 فيلا، لكل منها مسبح خاص، من بينها فلل عائمة تتلألأ فوق المياه كعقدٍ من حبات اللؤلؤ. وتتنوّع الأنشطة على الجزيرة بين الغوص والغطس السطحي والإبحار ومجموعة من الرياضات المائية، فيما يضم المنتجع خمس وجهات لتناول الطعام، إلى جانب سبا يقدّم علاجات مستمدة من عناصر الطبيعة.

وتتولى شركة البحر الأحمر الدولية للضيافة إدارة منتجعَي شيبارة وديزرت روك، اللذين يقدّمان تجربتين متمايزتين لاكتشاف روائع البحر الأحمر على الساحل الغربي للمملكة العربية السعودية.

وفي هذا السياق، صرّح سيباستيان كاري، رئيس قسم الضيافة في شركة البحر الأحمر الدولية للضيافة: «تُعدّ هذه الإنجازات محطة فارقة في مسيرة الشركة، ومصدر فخر واعتزاز للمملكة العربية السعودية. فمع حصول ديزرت روك على ثلاثة مفاتيح من دليل ميشلان وجائزة العمارة والتصميم، واحتفاظ شيبارة بمفتاحَيه، يرسّخ المنتجعان مكانتهما بين أبرز وجهات الإقامة في العالم. ويعكس المنتجعان أصالة الضيافة السعودية على الساحة العالمية، فيما يأتي هذا التقدير الرفيع من دليل ميشلان ليؤكد تميّزهما ويتوّج جهود كل من أسهم في تحويل هذه الرؤية إلى واقع ملموس».

تُمنح مفاتيح ميشلان للفنادق التي تقدّم تجارب إقامة استثنائية ضمن قائمة الدليل العالمية، وتمثل المفاتيح الثلاثة أعلى تصنيف للتميّز الفندقي. وفي عام 2026، حصل أكثر من 2800 فندق على مفاتيح ميشلان، اختيرت من بين أكثر من 9000 فندق مدرج في الدليل.