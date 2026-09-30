استقبل الأمير سعود بن طلال بن بدر مُحافظ الأحساء، في مكتبه اليوم، رئيس مجلس إدارة جمعية «سند» للتعمير محمد بن سعد الحسين، يرافقه أعضاء مجلس إدارة الجمعية.

واطّلع خلال اللقاء على عرض تعريفي عن الجمعية وأعمالها ومشاريعها المتخصصة في ترميم وصيانة وتأهيل مساكن الأسر الأشد حاجة بالمحافظة، ودورها في تحسين البيئة السكنية والارتقاء بجودة حياة المستفيدين، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

كما اطّلع على نموذج عمل الجمعية القائم على التخصص الهندسي وإدارة مشاريع الترميم والصيانة، والتكامل مع الجهات والجمعيات الشريكة، بما يعزز توحيد الجهود ويحد من تكرار الأدوار، ويسهم في تحقيق أثر تنموي مستدام، إلى جانب أبرز منجزاتها منذ تأسيسها في 12 مارس 2025م، حيث أنجزت 11 مشروعًا للترميم والصيانة، في حين يجري حاليًا تنفيذ مشروعين بإجمالي 71 مستفيدًا، إضافة إلى 13 مشروعًا تحت الدراسة والتجهيز تستهدف 40 مستفيدًا.
مُحافظ الأحساء يستقبل رئيس وأعضاء مجلس إدارة جمعية «سند» للتعمير

واستعرض اللقاء جهود الجمعية في بناء الشراكات مع الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص والقطاع غير الربحي والجهات المانحة، إلى جانب خططها المستقبلية الرامية إلى توسيع نطاق الشراكات، والوصول إلى مزيد من المستفيدين، ورفع الكفاءة التشغيلية، وتعزيز الاستدامة المالية.

وأكد مُحافظ الأحساء أن دعم المبادرات الإسكانية وتعزيز دور القطاع غير الربحي يأتيان امتدادًا لاهتمام القيادة الرشيدة بتمكين القطاع غير الربحي وتعزيز إسهامه في التنمية المستدامة، مشيرًا إلى أن ما تقدمه الجمعيات المتخصصة من مبادرات ومشاريع نوعية يعكس أثرها التنموي في خدمة الأسر الأشد حاجة، ويعزز جودة الحياة، ويسهم في توفير بيئة سكنية ملائمة لهم.

وأشاد بجهود جمعية سند للتعمير وما حققته من منجزات، مؤكدًا أهمية مواصلة تطوير أعمالها، وتوسيع نطاق شراكاتها مع مختلف القطاعات، بما يعزز كفاءة المبادرات الإسكانية واستدامة أثرها، ويسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

وأعرب رئيس وأعضاء مجلس إدارة الجمعية، عن شكرهم لمُحافظ الأحساء على ما يوليه من اهتمام ودعم للقطاع غير الربحي والمبادرات الإسكانية، مؤكدين حرصهم على الاستفادة من توجيهاته في تطوير أعمال الجمعية وتعزيز أثرها في خدمة الأسر الأشد حاجة بالمحافظة.