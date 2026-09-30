مُحافظ الأحساء يستقبل رئيس وأعضاء مجلس إدارة جمعية «سند» للتعمير

Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, the Governor of Al-Ahsa, received today in his office the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the "Sund" Association for Reconstruction, Mohammed bin Saad Al-Hussein, accompanied by the members of the association's board.

During the meeting, he was briefed on an introductory presentation about the association, its activities, and its specialized projects in the restoration, maintenance, and rehabilitation of homes for the most needy families in the governorate, and its role in improving the living environment and enhancing the quality of life for beneficiaries, contributing to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

He also reviewed the association's business model based on engineering specialization and the management of restoration and maintenance projects, and the integration with partner entities and associations, which enhances the unification of efforts, reduces role duplication, and contributes to achieving sustainable developmental impact, in addition to its most notable achievements since its establishment on March 12, 2025, where it completed 11 restoration and maintenance projects, while two projects are currently being implemented with a total of 71 beneficiaries, in addition to 13 projects under study and preparation targeting 40 beneficiaries.



The meeting also highlighted the association's efforts in building partnerships with government entities, the private sector, the non-profit sector, and donor organizations, along with its future plans aimed at expanding the scope of partnerships, reaching more beneficiaries, increasing operational efficiency, and enhancing financial sustainability.

The Governor of Al-Ahsa emphasized that supporting housing initiatives and enhancing the role of the non-profit sector is an extension of the leadership's interest in empowering the non-profit sector and enhancing its contribution to sustainable development, pointing out that the initiatives and quality projects provided by specialized associations reflect their developmental impact in serving the most needy families, enhance the quality of life, and contribute to providing a suitable living environment for them.

He praised the efforts of the Sund Association for Reconstruction and what it has achieved in terms of accomplishments, emphasizing the importance of continuing to develop its work and expanding its partnerships with various sectors, which enhances the efficiency of housing initiatives and the sustainability of their impact, contributing to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of the association expressed their gratitude to the Governor of Al-Ahsa for his attention and support for the non-profit sector and housing initiatives, affirming their commitment to benefiting from his guidance in developing the association's work and enhancing its impact in serving the most needy families in the governorate.