The Royal Commission for Riyadh City announced today the results of verifying the eligibility criteria for applicants in the second year of the Real Estate Balance Program, after completing the verification process of the application data according to the approved criteria, in digital integration with the relevant government entities.

Submitting Objections



The Commission clarified that applicants can view the results of their applications through their accounts on the Real Estate Balance platform, where eligible applicants will be included in the electronic lottery for available residential lands within the second year of the program, in preparation for completing subsequent procedures according to the approved regulatory mechanism.

To ensure that all applicants have the opportunity, the Commission will allow starting tomorrow (Thursday) October 1 for a period of 30 days, the possibility of submitting objections electronically for ineligible applicants, and attaching justifications and supporting documents through their accounts on the Real Estate Balance platform, with objections being studied and decided upon according to the approved procedures and regulations, and those whose objections are accepted will be included among the eligible for the electronic lottery.

Applicant Services



The Commission has allocated several channels to serve applicants and answer their inquiries, including the unified call center at 19998, electronic tickets through the Real Estate Balance platform, and booking an appointment to visit the Beneficiaries Center, in addition to the Commission's channels on social media platforms. Applicants can view the results and submit objections through the Balance platform.