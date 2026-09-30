أعلنت الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض، اليوم نتائج التحقق من استيفاء معايير الأهلية للمتقدمين في السنة الثانية من برنامج التوازن العقاري، بعد استكمال عملية التحقق من بيانات الطلبات وفق المعايير المعتمدة، وبالتكامل الرقمي مع الجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة.

تقديم الاعتراض


وأوضحت الهيئة أن المتقدمين يمكنهم الاطلاع على نتائج طلباتهم عبر حساباتهم في منصة التوازن العقاري، حيث سيتم إدراج المتقدمين المؤهلين في القرعة الإلكترونية على الأراضي السكنية المتاحة ضمن السنة الثانية من البرنامج، تمهيداً لاستكمال الإجراءات اللاحقة وفق الآلية التنظيمية المعتمدة.
وضماناً لإتاحة الفرصة لجميع المتقدمين، تتيح الهيئة ابتداءً من غد (الخميس) 1 أكتوبر ولمدة 30 يوماً، إمكانية تقديم الاعتراض إلكترونياً للمتقدمين غير المؤهلين، وإرفاق المبررات والوثائق الداعمة عبر حساباتهم في منصة التوازن العقاري، على أن تتم دراسة الاعتراضات والبت فيها وفق الإجراءات والضوابط المعتمدة، وإدراج من تُقبل اعتراضاتهم ضمن المؤهلين لدخول القرعة الإلكترونية.

خدمة المتقدمين


وخصصت الهيئة عدداً من القنوات لخدمة المتقدمين والإجابة عن استفساراتهم، تشمل مركز الاتصال الموحد على الرقم 19998، والتذاكر الإلكترونية عبر منصة التوازن العقاري، وحجز موعد لزيارة مركز المستفيدين، إلى جانب قنوات الهيئة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، ويمكن الاطلاع على النتائج وتقديم الاعتراضات عبر منصة التوازن