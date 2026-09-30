أمير نجران يستقبل رئيس الجامعة ويهنئه بتحقيق 13 جائزة عالمية في معرض الصين الدولي للاختراعات 2026

The Prince of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, received today in his office the President of Najran University, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Hudairi, accompanied by a number of university staff and inventors.

The Prince of Najran reviewed the exceptional scientific and technical achievements that the university accomplished during its participation in the 12th International Exhibition of Inventions (IEI 2026), held in Guangzhou, People's Republic of China, which witnessed extensive competition with around 3,700 innovations from 29 countries.



The Prince of Najran expressed his pride and appreciation for this honorable national achievement during the reception, affirming that what Najran University has achieved in terms of distinguished presence and winning these major awards at an important international event reflects the generous and unlimited support that the education and scientific research sector receives from the wise leadership, and confirms the efficiency and capability of the sons and daughters of the nation to compete globally and provide innovative solutions that serve humanity.The Prince congratulated the university administration and its researchers, emphasizing the importance of transforming these innovations and patents into practical projects that contribute to sustainable national development.The university succeeded in winning 13 prestigious international awards during the exhibition, topped by the grand prize awarded to Associate Professor of Radiology Dr. Yasir Idris Al-Maliki for his innovative advanced technique to improve mammogram images and support early detection of breast cancer in conjunction with artificial intelligence applications, in addition to winning the judges' award for one of its distinguished engineering innovations, and the best international pavilion award in recognition of its excellence in showcasing scientific achievements and interacting with international delegations, alongside its researchers winning 7 gold medals and 4 silver medals in medical, engineering, environmental, nanotechnology, artificial intelligence, energy, and water fields.For his part, the President of Najran University, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Hudairi, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the region for his reception and continuous support for the university and its staff, affirming that this achievement represents a significant incentive to continue excellence and elevate the research and innovation system at the university; in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.