استقبل أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، في مكتبه اليوم، رئيس جامعة نجران الدكتور عبدالرحمن بن إبراهيم الحضيري، يرافقه عدد من منسوبي الجامعة ومخترعيها.
واستعرض أمير نجران المنجز العلمي والتقني الاستثنائي الذي حققته الجامعة خلال مشاركتها في المعرض الدولي الثاني عشر للاختراعات (IEI 2026)، المقام بمدينة غوانزو في جمهورية الصين الشعبية، الذي شهد منافسة واسعة بمشاركة نحو 3700 ابتكار من 29 دولة.
أمير نجران يستقبل رئيس الجامعة ويهنئه بتحقيق 13 جائزة عالمية في معرض الصين الدولي للاختراعات 2026


وأعرب أمير منطقة نجران خلال الاستقبال عن فخره واعتزازه بهذا الإنجاز الوطني المشرف، مؤكدًا أن ما حققته جامعة نجران من حضور مميز وحصدها لهذه الجوائز الكبرى في محفل دولي مهم، يعكس الدعم السخي غير المحدود الذي يحظى به قطاع التعليم والبحث العلمي من القيادة الرشيدة، ويؤكد كفاءة وقدرة أبناء وبنات الوطن على المنافسة عالميًا وتقديم حلول ابتكارية تخدم البشرية.
أمير نجران يستقبل رئيس الجامعة ويهنئه بتحقيق 13 جائزة عالمية في معرض الصين الدولي للاختراعات 2026

وهنأ أمير نجران إدارة الجامعة وباحثيها، مؤكدًا أهمية تحويل هذه الابتكارات وبراءات الاختراع إلى مشاريع تطبيقية تسهم في التنمية الوطنية المستدامة.
ونجحت الجامعة في انتزاع 13 جائزة عالمية رفيعة خلال المعرض، تصدرتها الجائزة الكبرى التي نالها أستاذ طب الأشعة المشارك الدكتور ياسر إدريس المالكي، عن ابتكاره تقنية متقدمة لتحسين صور الماموغرام ودعم الكشف المبكر عن سرطان الثدي بالتكامل مع تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي، إضافة إلى تحقيق جائزة المحكّمين عن أحد ابتكاراتها الهندسية المميزة، وجائزة أفضل جناح دولي تقديرًا لتميزها في عرض المنجزات العلمية والتفاعل مع الوفود الدولية، إلى جانب حصد باحثيها لـ 7 ميداليات ذهبية و4 ميداليات فضية في مجالات طبية، وهندسية، وبيئية، وتقنيات النانو، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والطاقة والمياه.
أمير نجران يستقبل رئيس الجامعة ويهنئه بتحقيق 13 جائزة عالمية في معرض الصين الدولي للاختراعات 2026

من جانبه، عبّر رئيس جامعة نجران الدكتور عبدالرحمن الحضيري عن شكره وتقديره لأمير المنطقة على استقباله ودعمه المستمر للجامعة ومنسوبيها، مؤكدا أن هذا الإنجاز يمثل حافزًا كبيرًا لمواصلة التميز والارتقاء بمنظومة البحث والابتكار بالجامعة؛ بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.