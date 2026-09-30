Flydubai announced that an altercation occurred in the cockpit of flight FZ1073, which was headed from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport on September 30. The airline confirmed that the flight crew successfully secured the aircraft by diverting its route and landing safely at Tabuk Airport.

Flydubai stated in a statement that all passengers and crew members are safe, and their safety was confirmed following the landing. The airline indicated that necessary measures were taken to address the incident and ensure the continuation of the flight in accordance with approved operational requirements.

Flydubai added that the flight crew handled the situation according to established safety protocols and managed to execute the diversion and safe landing at Tabuk Airport without any harm to the passengers.

The company confirmed that it is too early to determine the causes and motivations behind the incident, clarifying that the circumstances are still not fully known and are subject to an official investigation by the relevant authorities. The company will fully cooperate with the investigations to uncover the details and reasons for the incident.