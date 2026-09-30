أعلنت «فلاي دبي» أن مشادة وقعت داخل قمرة قيادة الرحلة FZ1073 المتجهة من مطار دبي إلى مطار بن غوريون الدولي بتاريخ 30 سبتمبر/أيلول، وأكدت أن طاقم الرحلة نجح في تأمين الطائرة عبر تحويل مسارها والهبوط بها بسلام في مطار تبوك.

وقالت «فلاي دبي» في بيان إن جميع الركاب وأفراد الطاقم بخير، وتم التأكد من سلامتهم عقب الهبوط، واشارت إلى اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة للتعامل مع الواقعة وضمان استكمال الرحلة وفق المتطلبات التشغيلية المعتمدة.

وأضافت «فلاي دبي» أن طاقم الطائرة تعامل مع الموقف وفق بروتوكولات السلامة المعمول بها، وتمكن من تنفيذ تحويل المسار والهبوط الآمن في مطار تبوك دون تعرض الركاب لأي أذى.

وأكدت الشركة أنه من السابق لأوانه تحديد الأسباب والدوافع التي أدت إلى الواقعة، واوضحت أن الملابسات لا تزال غير معروفة بشكل كامل وتخضع لتحقيق رسمي من قبل الجهات المختصة، وستتعاون الشركة بشكل كامل مع التحقيقات للكشف عن تفاصيل الحادث وأسبابه.