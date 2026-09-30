أعلنت «فلاي دبي» أن مشادة وقعت داخل قمرة قيادة الرحلة FZ1073 المتجهة من مطار دبي إلى مطار بن غوريون الدولي بتاريخ 30 سبتمبر/أيلول، وأكدت أن طاقم الرحلة نجح في تأمين الطائرة عبر تحويل مسارها والهبوط بها بسلام في مطار تبوك.
وقالت «فلاي دبي» في بيان إن جميع الركاب وأفراد الطاقم بخير، وتم التأكد من سلامتهم عقب الهبوط، واشارت إلى اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة للتعامل مع الواقعة وضمان استكمال الرحلة وفق المتطلبات التشغيلية المعتمدة.
وأضافت «فلاي دبي» أن طاقم الطائرة تعامل مع الموقف وفق بروتوكولات السلامة المعمول بها، وتمكن من تنفيذ تحويل المسار والهبوط الآمن في مطار تبوك دون تعرض الركاب لأي أذى.
وأكدت الشركة أنه من السابق لأوانه تحديد الأسباب والدوافع التي أدت إلى الواقعة، واوضحت أن الملابسات لا تزال غير معروفة بشكل كامل وتخضع لتحقيق رسمي من قبل الجهات المختصة، وستتعاون الشركة بشكل كامل مع التحقيقات للكشف عن تفاصيل الحادث وأسبابه.
Flydubai announced that an altercation occurred in the cockpit of flight FZ1073, which was headed from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport on September 30. The airline confirmed that the flight crew successfully secured the aircraft by diverting its route and landing safely at Tabuk Airport.
Flydubai stated in a statement that all passengers and crew members are safe, and their safety was confirmed following the landing. The airline indicated that necessary measures were taken to address the incident and ensure the continuation of the flight in accordance with approved operational requirements.
Flydubai added that the flight crew handled the situation according to established safety protocols and managed to execute the diversion and safe landing at Tabuk Airport without any harm to the passengers.
The company confirmed that it is too early to determine the causes and motivations behind the incident, clarifying that the circumstances are still not fully known and are subject to an official investigation by the relevant authorities. The company will fully cooperate with the investigations to uncover the details and reasons for the incident.