The Muslim World League extended its heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the Republic of Indonesia, its government and people, as well as to the families of the victims and missing persons from the sinking of a transport ship in the Java Sea. The Secretary-General of the League, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, expressed the League's solidarity and compassion with the Indonesian people and the families of the victims in a statement from the General Secretariat, asking Allah Almighty to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to return the missing to their families safely, and to protect Indonesia and its people from all harm and misfortune.