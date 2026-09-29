قدّمت رابطة العالم الإسلامي خالص العزاء وصادق المواساة إلى جمهورية إندونيسيا، حكومةً وشعبًا، وذوي ضحايا ومفقودي غرق سفينة نقل في بحر جاوة. وأعرب الأمين العام للرابطة، رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد عبدالكريم العيسى، في بيان للأمانة العامة، عن تضامن الرابطة وتعاطفها مع الشعب الإندونيسي وأسر الضحايا، سائلاً الله تعالى أن يتغمّد المتوفين بواسع رحمته، وأن يعيد المفقودين إلى ذويهم سالمين، ويحفظ إندونيسيا وشعبها من كل سوء ومكروه.