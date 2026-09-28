أعربت وزارة الخارجية السعودية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية واستنكارها بأشد العبارات لاستمرار مسؤولي سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي ومجموعة من المستوطنين المتطرفين في ممارساتهم الاستفزازية بحق المسجد الأقصى المبارك، والاعتداء على حرمته ومكانته الدينية والتاريخية، تحت حماية قوات تابعة لسلطات الاحتلال.

رفض ضم مناطق في لبنان وغزة

وجدّدت الوزارة رفضها لهذه الانتهاكات الصريحة للقانون الدولي، ولِما تمثله من استفزاز سافر لمشاعر المسلمين حول العالم. وقالت الوزارة في بيانها: «المملكة تدين التصريحات الإسرائيلية بشأن ضم مناطق في جنوب لبنان ومناطق تمتد حتى الخط الأصفر في قطاع غزة، وتؤكد رفضها لأي محاولة إسرائيلية توسعية، وتشدد على حق الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في قيام دولته المستقلة على حدود عام 1967 وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية»