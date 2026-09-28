The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the continued provocative practices by Israeli occupation authorities and a group of extremist settlers against the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the assault on its sanctity and its religious and historical status, under the protection of forces affiliated with the occupation authorities.

Rejection of the annexation of areas in Lebanon and Gaza

The ministry reiterated its rejection of these blatant violations of international law, and what they represent as a flagrant provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world. The ministry stated in its statement: "The Kingdom condemns the Israeli statements regarding the annexation of areas in southern Lebanon and areas extending to the blue line in the Gaza Strip, and affirms its rejection of any Israeli expansionist attempts, emphasizing the right of the Palestinian brotherly people to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital."