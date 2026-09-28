افتتح أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، المجمع الأكاديمي الشمالي لجامعة جازان بمحافظة صبيا، وذلك بحضور رئيس الجامعة الدكتور محمد بن حسن أبوراسين، ووكلاء الجامعة وعدد من قياداتها.

واطّلع أمير جازان على مرافق المجمع، الذي يستوعب 2529 طالبة، ويضم 55 قاعة دراسية، و7 معامل للحاسب الآلي، و3 معامل علمية، و174 مكتباً إدارياً، إلى جانب مكتبة وقاعة اجتماعات ومصلى ومرافق خدمية.

واستمع إلى شرح عن برامجه الأكاديمية، ودوره في خدمة طالبات الجامعة بمحافظة صبيا والمحافظات المجاورة.

ويحتضن المجمع برامج كلية الأعمال في المحاسبة والمالية، ونظم المعلومات الإدارية، والإدارة والتسويق، وبرامج كلية الف…