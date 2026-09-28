The Prince of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated the Northern Academic Complex of Jazan University in the Governorate of Sabya, in the presence of his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, the university president Dr. Mohammed bin Hassan Aburasain, university vice presidents, and several of its leaders.

The Prince of Jazan reviewed the facilities of the complex, which accommodates 2,529 female students, and includes 55 classrooms, 7 computer labs, 3 scientific labs, and 174 administrative offices, in addition to a library, a meeting room, a prayer room, and service facilities.

He listened to an explanation about its academic programs and its role in serving the female students of the university in the Governorate of Sabya and the neighboring governorates.

The complex hosts the College of Business programs in accounting and finance, management information systems, management and marketing, and programs from the College of...