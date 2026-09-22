نيابة عن وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، شارك وكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون الدولية المتعددة والمشرف العام على وكالة الوزارة لشؤون الاقتصاد والتنمية الدكتور عبدالرحمن بن إبراهيم الرسي، أمس بمدينة نيويورك، في الاجتماع التشاوري لوزراء خارجية الدول الأعضاء في جامعة الدول العربية، بحضور الأمين العام ووزراء وممثلي الدول الأعضاء، وذلك على هامش أعمال الأسبوع رفيع المستوى للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في دورتها الحادية والثمانين.

تطلعات الدول الأعضاء

واستعرض الاجتماع مسيرة العمل العربي المشترك، وبحث سبل تطوير آلياته وتعزيزها بما يلبي تطلعات الدول الأعضاء وشعوبها، إضافة إلى مناقشة عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر الاجتماع المدير العام لمكتب وكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون الدولية المتعددة الدكتور محمد الشهري.