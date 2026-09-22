On behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral International Affairs and the General Supervisor of the Ministry's Agency for Economic and Development Affairs, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Rassi, participated yesterday in New York City in the consultative meeting of the foreign ministers of the member states of the Arab League, attended by the Secretary-General and ministers and representatives of the member states, on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Aspirations of the Member States

The meeting reviewed the course of joint Arab action and discussed ways to develop and enhance its mechanisms to meet the aspirations of the member states and their peoples, in addition to discussing a number of topics of common interest.

The meeting was attended by the Director General of the Office of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral International Affairs, Dr. Mohammed Al-Shahri.