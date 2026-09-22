يحذّر مختصون من الاعتياد على النوم قبل تجفيف الشعر، لما قد يسببه استمرار الرطوبة والاحتكاك بالوسادة من أضرار تطال فروة الرأس وخصلات الشعر، خصوصاً لدى أصحاب البشرة الحساسة أو من يعانون القشرة والتهابات الجلد.

وقد تؤدي رطوبة الشعر إلى ابتلال الوسادة وتوفير بيئة دافئة ورطبة تساعد على نمو بعض الفطريات والبكتيريا. ومع تكرار ذلك، قد تزداد احتمالات تهيّج فروة الرأس والشعور بالحكة، إلى جانب تفاقم القشرة أو التهاب الجلد الدهني لدى الأشخاص المهيئين لهذه الحالات.

ويكون الشعر في حالته المبللة أكثر هشاشة من الشعر الجاف؛ إذ تنتفخ أليافه وتصبح طبقته الخارجية أكثر عرضة للتلف. كما يزيد احتكاكه بالوسادة أثناء التقلب في النوم احتمالات التشابك والتكسر وتقصف الأطراف، ما قد يفقده كثافته ولمعانه بمرور الوقت.

وقد تسهم الرطوبة المستمرة أيضاً في زيادة حساسية فروة الرأس وتهيّج بصيلات الشعر، خصوصاً إذا بقي الشعر مبللاً ساعات طويلة أو كانت أغطية الوسائد لا تُغيّر وتُنظف بانتظام.

وفي المقابل، لا توجد أدلة علمية تثبت أن النوم بشعر مبلل يسبب نزلات البرد مباشرة؛ إذ تنتج هذه العدوى عن الفايروسات، إلا أن برودة الرأس والرطوبة قد تسببان شعوراً بعدم الراحة أو تفاقمان بعض الأعراض لدى المصابين.

وينصح المختصون بتجفيف الشعر بلطف قبل النوم، مع تجنب فركه بعنف بالمنشفة أو تعريضه لحرارة مرتفعة. كما يُفضل استخدام مجفف الشعر بدرجة حرارة معتدلة، وتغيير غطاء الوسادة بانتظام، والاستعانة ببلسم مناسب للحفاظ على نعومة الخصلات وتقليل التقصف.