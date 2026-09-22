Experts warn against getting used to sleeping with wet hair, as the continued moisture and friction with the pillow can cause damage to the scalp and hair strands, especially for those with sensitive skin or those suffering from dandruff and skin inflammation.

Moisture in the hair can lead to dampening the pillow and creating a warm, humid environment that promotes the growth of certain fungi and bacteria. With repeated occurrences, the likelihood of scalp irritation and itching may increase, alongside the worsening of dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis in individuals predisposed to these conditions.

When hair is wet, it is more fragile than dry hair; its fibers swell, and the outer layer becomes more susceptible to damage. Additionally, friction with the pillow while tossing and turning during sleep increases the chances of tangling, breakage, and split ends, which may result in a loss of density and shine over time.

Continuous moisture may also contribute to increased scalp sensitivity and irritation of hair follicles, especially if the hair remains wet for long hours or if pillow covers are not changed and cleaned regularly.

On the other hand, there is no scientific evidence proving that sleeping with wet hair directly causes colds; these infections are caused by viruses. However, coldness on the head and moisture may lead to discomfort or exacerbate some symptoms in affected individuals.

Experts recommend gently drying the hair before sleeping, avoiding harsh rubbing with a towel or exposing it to high heat. It is also preferable to use a hairdryer on a moderate setting, change pillow covers regularly, and use a suitable conditioner to maintain the softness of the strands and reduce breakage.