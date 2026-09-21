أشادت الندوة العالمية للشباب الإسلامي، بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للسلام الذي يوافق 21 سبتمبر من كل عام، بالجهود التي تبذلها المملكة العربية السعودية في دعم مسارات السلام وتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار، ومساندة الجهود الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد وتسوية النزاعات بالحوار والوسائل السلمية.
السلام أساس التنمية
وأكدت الندوة أن السلام ليس مجرد غياب للنزاعات، بل هو أساس للتنمية وحماية الإنسان وصون كرامته، والبيئة التي تزدهر فيها المجتمعات وتنجح من خلالها برامج التعليم والصحة والإغاثة وتمكين الشباب، مشيرة إلى أن العمل الإنساني يكون أكثر قدرة على تحقيق أثر مستدام حين تتوافر للمجتمعات مقومات الأمن والاستقرار.
وأوضحت الندوة العالمية أن رسالتها في خدمة الشباب والمجتمعات حول العالم تنطلق من قيم التعايش والتعاون والحوار والتكافل الإنساني، من خلال برامجها ومشاريعها التعليمية والصحية والتنموية والإغاثية والشبابية، التي تسعى إلى بناء الإنسان، وتعزيز قدرته على الإسهام الإيجابي في مجتمعه.
The World Assembly of Muslim Youth commended, on the occasion of the International Day of Peace which falls on September 21 each year, the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting peace initiatives and enhancing security and stability, as well as supporting efforts aimed at de-escalation and resolving conflicts through dialogue and peaceful means.
Peace is the Foundation of Development
The Assembly emphasized that peace is not merely the absence of conflicts, but rather the foundation for development, the protection of human beings, and the preservation of their dignity, as well as the environment in which communities thrive and through which education, health, relief, and youth empowerment programs succeed. It pointed out that humanitarian work is more capable of achieving a sustainable impact when communities have the components of security and stability.
The World Assembly clarified that its message in serving youth and communities around the world is based on the values of coexistence, cooperation, dialogue, and humanitarian solidarity, through its educational, health, developmental, relief, and youth programs and projects, which aim to build individuals and enhance their ability to contribute positively to their communities.