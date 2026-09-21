أشادت الندوة العالمية للشباب الإسلامي، بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للسلام الذي يوافق 21 سبتمبر من كل عام، بالجهود التي تبذلها المملكة العربية السعودية في دعم مسارات السلام وتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار، ومساندة الجهود الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد وتسوية النزاعات بالحوار والوسائل السلمية.


السلام أساس التنمية


وأكدت الندوة أن السلام ليس مجرد غياب للنزاعات، بل هو أساس للتنمية وحماية الإنسان وصون كرامته، والبيئة التي تزدهر فيها المجتمعات وتنجح من خلالها برامج التعليم والصحة والإغاثة وتمكين الشباب، مشيرة إلى أن العمل الإنساني يكون أكثر قدرة على تحقيق أثر مستدام حين تتوافر للمجتمعات مقومات الأمن والاستقرار.


وأوضحت الندوة العالمية أن رسالتها في خدمة الشباب والمجتمعات حول العالم تنطلق من قيم التعايش والتعاون والحوار والتكافل الإنساني، من خلال برامجها ومشاريعها التعليمية والصحية والتنموية والإغاثية والشبابية، التي تسعى إلى بناء الإنسان، وتعزيز قدرته على الإسهام الإيجابي في مجتمعه.