The World Assembly of Muslim Youth commended, on the occasion of the International Day of Peace which falls on September 21 each year, the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting peace initiatives and enhancing security and stability, as well as supporting efforts aimed at de-escalation and resolving conflicts through dialogue and peaceful means.



Peace is the Foundation of Development



The Assembly emphasized that peace is not merely the absence of conflicts, but rather the foundation for development, the protection of human beings, and the preservation of their dignity, as well as the environment in which communities thrive and through which education, health, relief, and youth empowerment programs succeed. It pointed out that humanitarian work is more capable of achieving a sustainable impact when communities have the components of security and stability.



The World Assembly clarified that its message in serving youth and communities around the world is based on the values of coexistence, cooperation, dialogue, and humanitarian solidarity, through its educational, health, developmental, relief, and youth programs and projects, which aim to build individuals and enhance their ability to contribute positively to their communities.