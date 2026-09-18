حذرت السفارة السعودية في تركيا من توقعات بهطول أمطار رعدية غزيرة على منطقة شرق البحر الأسود، تبدأ من الأجزاء الغربية للمنطقة مساء اليوم (الجمعة)، وتشمل ولايات غيرسون وطرابزون وريزه وأرتفين.

وأوضحت السفارة، حسبما ورد من الجهات التركية ذات العلاقة، أن الأمطار ستشتد غداً (السبت) على سواحل ولاية ريزه وشمال ولاية أرتفين، لتكون غزيرة جداً وشديدة في بعض المناطق.

ودعت السفارة إلى توخي الحذر واتباع تعليمات الجهات المختصة، واتخاذ الاحتياطات اللازمة تحسباً لاحتمال حدوث سيول وفيضانات وانهيارات أرضية وصواعق ورياح قوية أثناء هطول الأمطار.

وأشارت السفارة إلى أن التحذير يسري من الجمعة 18 سبتمبر 2026، الساعة 10:00 مساءً، حتى السبت 19 سبتمبر 2026، الساعة 03:00 مساءً.