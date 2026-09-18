The Saudi Embassy in Turkey has warned of expectations for heavy thunderstorm rains in the Eastern Black Sea region, starting from the western parts of the area this evening (Friday), and including the provinces of Giresun, Trabzon, Rize, and Artvin.

The embassy clarified, according to information received from the relevant Turkish authorities, that the rains will intensify tomorrow (Saturday) on the coasts of Rize province and the northern part of Artvin province, becoming very heavy and severe in some areas.

The embassy urged caution and adherence to the instructions of the relevant authorities, and to take necessary precautions in anticipation of possible floods, landslides, lightning, and strong winds during the rainfall.

The embassy indicated that the warning is in effect from Friday, September 18, 2026, at 10:00 PM, until Saturday, September 19, 2026, at 03:00 PM.