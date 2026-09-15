أعلنت «الهيئة العامة للعقار» و«وزارة العدل» حصر تنفيذ التصرفات العقارية في منطقة حائل وعدد من مدن المنطقة الشرقية ومحافظاتها عبر السجل العقاري، بدءاً من 22 سبتمبر 2026، وذلك بعد اكتمال إعلان التسجيل العيني للعقار داخل النطاق العمراني للمناطق والمدن والمحافظات المشمولة، على أن يُعلن تباعاً تطبيق الحصر في بقية مناطق ومدن المملكة وفق جاهزية كل منها.

ويشمل الإعلان منطقة حائل، وعدداً من مدن ومحافظات المنطقة الشرقية، هي: الدمام، والخبر، والخفجي، والقطيف، والجبيل، والظهران، والبيضاء، ورأس تنورة، وبقيق. ويشمل تنفيذ التصرفات العقارية عبر السجل العقاري في المناطق والمدن والمحافظات المشمولة بالإعلان: نقل الملكية، والتجزئة والفرز والدمج، والتسجيل العيني الأول للصكوك الورقية، وخدمات الرهون، وإدارة الحقوق والقيود والالتزامات، وغيرها من الإجراءات المرتبطة بالسجل العقاري.

وأكدت الهيئة ووزارة العدل أن التنفيذ يأتي ضمن انتقال منظم يراعي استمرارية الخدمات وعدم تأثر المستفيدين من الأفراد والمنشآت والجهات ذات العلاقة، مع الحفاظ على موثوقية البيانات والسجلات العقارية.

ويأتي هذا التوسع ضمن استكمال منظومة التسجيل العقاري في المملكة، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة الإجراءات وتطوير الخدمات العقارية الرقمية.