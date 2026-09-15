The "General Authority for Real Estate" and the "Ministry of Justice" announced the restriction of real estate transactions in the Hail region and several cities and governorates in the Eastern Province through the real estate registry, starting from September 22, 2026. This follows the completion of the announcement of the property registration within the urban boundaries of the areas, cities, and governorates included, with subsequent announcements to apply the restriction in the remaining regions and cities of the Kingdom according to their readiness.

The announcement includes the Hail region and several cities and governorates in the Eastern Province, namely: Dammam, Khobar, Al Khafji, Qatif, Jubail, Dhahran, Al-Bayda, Ras Tanura, and Buqayq. The implementation of real estate transactions through the real estate registry in the areas, cities, and governorates covered by the announcement includes: transfer of ownership, subdivision, sorting, merging, initial registration of paper deeds, mortgage services, management of rights, restrictions, and obligations, among other procedures related to the real estate registry.

The authority and the Ministry of Justice confirmed that the implementation comes as part of an organized transition that takes into account the continuity of services and does not affect the beneficiaries from individuals, establishments, and relevant entities, while maintaining the reliability of data and real estate records.

This expansion is part of the completion of the real estate registration system in the Kingdom, contributing to enhancing the efficiency of procedures and developing digital real estate services.