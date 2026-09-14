تواصل السعودية، بتوجيهات من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، دعمها لليمن في مواجهة المشروع الإيراني، الذي تنفذه المليشيات الحوثية بما ينسجم مع توجهات طهران العدوانية تجاه المنطقة وشعوبها.

ويأتي الدعم السعودي لليمن شاملاً في كل المجالات، بما فيها العسكري، في مواجهة المليشيات الحوثية التي تسعى إلى السيطرة على كامل الساحل الغربي اليمني من أجل التحكم في ملاحة البحر الأحمر بقيادة وتعليمات إيرانية، من خلال المشاركة في قيادة الجبهات، والمساهمة في تصنيع المسيّرات والصواريخ الباليستية، دون مراعاة للأوضاع الإنسانية للشعب اليمني، الذي ينتظر لحظة الخلاص من هذا المشروع الإيراني الخبيث.

ورغم حالات التراجع في صفوف الشرعية اليمنية في بعض الجبهات، خصوصاً في الساحل الغربي، لإعادة ترتيب الأوضاع، فإن الشعب اليمني والمجتمع الدولي يضعان ثقتهما في مجلس القيادة الرئاسي والحكومة اليمنية في استعادة زمام المبادرة وتحرير كامل التراب اليمني من أي وجود حوثي إيراني، مدعومين بزخم شعبي ينتظر لحظات تخليص اليمن والمنطقة والعالم من الممارسات الإرهابية لهذه الجماعة المرتهنة للمشروع الإيراني.