Saudi Arabia continues, under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to support Yemen in facing the Iranian project, which is being implemented by the Houthi militias in line with Tehran's aggressive tendencies towards the region and its peoples.

The Saudi support for Yemen is comprehensive in all fields, including military, in confronting the Houthi militias that seek to control the entire western Yemeni coast in order to dominate the navigation of the Red Sea under Iranian leadership and instructions, through participation in leading the fronts and contributing to the manufacturing of drones and ballistic missiles, without regard for the humanitarian conditions of the Yemeni people, who are waiting for the moment of liberation from this malicious Iranian project.

Despite the setbacks in the ranks of the Yemeni legitimacy on some fronts, particularly on the western coast, to reorganize the situation, the Yemeni people and the international community place their trust in the Presidential Leadership Council and the Yemeni government to regain the initiative and liberate all Yemeni territory from any Iranian Houthi presence, supported by popular momentum that awaits the moments of freeing Yemen, the region, and the world from the terrorist practices of this group that is beholden to the Iranian project.