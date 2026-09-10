The Governor of Al-Jouf Region, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, received today, in his office at the emirate, the annual statistical report of the Security Forces for Facilities in the region, during his meeting with the commander of the force, Colonel Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Dakhil Allah.

His Highness reviewed the key data and statistics included in the report for the year 1447 AH regarding the force's activities and tasks throughout the year, as well as the efforts made to enhance the security system for facilities and improve field performance efficiency.

The Governor of Al-Jouf Region emphasized the significant support and attention that security sectors receive from the wise leadership, affirming the importance of continuing efforts to enhance security and ensure the safety of vital facilities in the region.