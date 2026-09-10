تسلّم أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز، ، في مكتبه بالإمارة، اليوم، التقرير الإحصائي السنوي لقوة أمن المنشآت بالمنطقة، وذلك خلال استقباله قائد القوة العقيد خالد بن عبدالعزيز الدخيل الله.

واطّلع سموه على أبرز ما تضمنه التقرير لعام 1447هـ من بيانات وإحصاءات حول أعمال القوة ومهامها خلال العام، وما تحقق من جهود في تعزيز منظومة أمن المنشآت ورفع كفاءة الأداء الميداني.

ونوّه أمير منطقة الجوف بالدعم والاهتمام الكبيرين اللذين تحظى بهما القطاعات الأمنية من القيادة الرشيدة، مؤكّدًا أهمية مواصلة العمل بما يعزز الأمن ويحفظ سلامة المنشآت الحيوية في المنطقة.