At the end of the sessions of the "Security and History Dialogue" conference, participants, including thinkers and intellectuals, concluded that the civilizational and historical foundations upon which Saudi Arabia relies to achieve its comprehensive security are based on pillars of justice and the close connection between elements of the past and the future, in a unique alignment between history and geography. The unique conference carried its messages in security as a fixed methodology, not a product of circumstance, with a steadfast homeland and an extended journey.

Participants confirmed, each in their field, that there is no development without security and no future without history. These are the ideas upon which the state was founded and which were crowned by Saudi Vision 2030, which opened all avenues for objective dialogue and intellectual interaction to showcase the major transformations in Saudi Arabia, surrounded by security with a veil of objectivity, transparency, and fairness, to enhance national identity, moderation, and build societal awareness. The participants in the dialogue succeeded in extrapolating the deep relationship between the establishment of security and the journey of growth throughout the history of the Saudi state.

Security in Saudi Arabia is not merely a result of development, but the solid foundation from which it launches and the guarantor of its sustainability, through anticipating challenges and risks that cross borders, and adhering to the great values upon which the Saudi state was founded and its known pillars in security, while looking deeply into the horizons of the future and shaping it, balancing between the rich history, anticipating contemporary challenges, and taking pride in the historical legacy and civilizational depth.