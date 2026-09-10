بنهاية جلسات مؤتمر «حوار الأمن والتاريخ» خلص المشاركون من مفكرين ومثقفين إلى المرتكز الحضاري والتاريخي الذي استندت عليه السعودية في تحقيق أمنها الشامل المؤسَّس على ركائز العدل والترابط الوثيق بين عناصر الماضي والمستقبل، في مواءمة فريدة بين التاريخ والجغرافيا. وحمل المؤتمر الفريد رسائله في الأمن منهج ثابت لا وليد ظرف، والوطن الراسخ والمسيرة الممتدة.

وأكد المشاركون، كل في مجاله، أن لا تنمية بلا أمن ولا مستقبل بلا تاريخ، وهي الأفكار التي تأسّست عليها الدولة وتوّجتها رؤية السعودية 2030 ، التي فتحت كل منافذ الحوار الموضوعي والتفاعل الفكري لاستعراض التحوّلات الكبرى في السعودية التي أحاطها الأمن بسياج من الموضوعية والشفافية والإنصاف، لتعزيز الهوية الوطنية والاعتدال وبناء الوعي المجتمعي. ونجح المشاركون في الحوار في استقراء العلاقة العميقة بين استتباب الأمن ومسيرة النماء عبر تاريخ الدولة السعودية.

إن الأمن في السعودية ليس مجرد نتيجة للتنمية، بل الأساس الصلب الذي تنطلق منه والضامن لاستدامتها، عبر استشراف التحديات والمخاطر العابرة للحدود، والتمسك بالقيم العظيمة التي تأسّست عليها الدولة السعودية ومرتكزاتها المعلومة في الأمن، والنظر بعمق إلى آفاق المستقبل وصناعته، والمزاوجة بين التاريخ العريق، واستشراف التحديات المعاصرة والاعتزاز بالإرث التاريخي والعمق الحضاري.