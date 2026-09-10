The CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Engineer Ibrahim Mohammed Al-Sultan, confirmed that the Cabinet's approval for the establishment of the Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal Reserve and the formation of its board of directors reflects the leadership's commitment to protecting natural sites, developing reserves, and preserving environmental and rural components as well as cultural assets in the Kingdom.

Al-Sultan explained that the reserve spans an area of 4,310 square kilometers within the regions of Dhurma and Al-Muzahimiyah and the areas located between them, characterized by a natural landscape that combines the Tuwaiq Mountains, sand dunes, and authentic rural environments.

He pointed out that the Royal Commission for Riyadh City oversees the achievement of the reserve's goals, which include environmental protection, restoration of natural systems, economic prosperity, and social development, in addition to protecting the areas adjacent to the Tuwaiq Mountains and regulating urban growth in a way that preserves the rural character and historical identity of the place.