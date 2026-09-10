The Global Innovation Index classified the city of Riyadh among the top 100 innovative hubs worldwide for the year 2026, according to a number of innovative and research indicators in which the city has made significant progress, in line with the support and empowerment that the research, development, and innovation sector receives.

Riyadh ranked (92) globally, making it the only Gulf city in the ranking. The report included key figures that enabled it to achieve a high ranking, including the completion of 419 venture capital deals in the field of innovation and the submission of 162 international patent applications.

The report issued by the Global Innovation Index highlighted the main entities that contributed to establishing the capital as an advanced center in research and innovation fields. In the field of research, King Saud University, Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, and Prince Sultan University are prominent, while in the field of innovation, SABIC and Aramco stand out.

The classification of Riyadh among the top 100 innovative hubs globally comes as a result of the collaborative efforts of the research and innovation ecosystem at the national level, integrating to provide support and empowerment for researchers and innovators, and offering incentives that contribute to the growth of the sector and enhance its competitiveness internationally, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.