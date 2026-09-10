أوضح وزير المالية محمد عبدالله الجدعان، أن الوعاء السعودي للتأمين البحري، الذي وافق مجلس الوزراء (الثلاثاء) ،على إنشائه لتأمين أخطار الحرب للبضائع والسفن، يمثل آلية وطنية متخصصة تعزّز قدرة سوق التأمين على التعامل مع المخاطر البحرية، وتدعم استمرارية التجارة وسلاسل الإمداد، بالشراكة بين القطاعين العام والخاص.

وأشار الجدعان، إلى أن الوعاء يرفع الجاهزية الفنية لسوق التأمين، ويوسع القدرة الاستيعابية للتغطيات ذات الصلة، وفق الأطر والضوابط المعتمدة من هيئة التأمين، بما يدعم مرونة الاقتصاد الوطني وتنافسية المملكة بوصفها مركزاً لوجستياً عالمياً.

ورفع وزير المالية، الشكر والتقدير للقيادة بمناسبة صدور موافقة مجلس الوزراء على إنشاء الوعاء.

يُذكر أن الشركة السعودية لإعادة التأمين تقود ترتيبات الوعاء تحت إشراف هيئة التأمين، بمشاركة شركات التأمين، فيما يستفيد منه المؤمَّن لهم عبر الشركات المشاركة ووفق الشروط والأحكام المعتمدة.