Finance Minister Mohammed Abdullah Al-Jadaan clarified that the Saudi marine insurance pool, which the Council of Ministers approved on Tuesday for the purpose of insuring war risks for goods and ships, represents a specialized national mechanism that enhances the insurance market's ability to deal with marine risks and supports the continuity of trade and supply chains, in partnership between the public and private sectors.

Al-Jadaan pointed out that the pool raises the technical readiness of the insurance market and expands the capacity for relevant coverages, in accordance with the frameworks and regulations approved by the Insurance Authority, thereby supporting the flexibility of the national economy and the competitiveness of the Kingdom as a global logistics hub.

The Finance Minister expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the leadership on the occasion of the Council of Ministers' approval for the establishment of the pool.

It is worth mentioning that the Saudi Reinsurance Company is leading the arrangements for the pool under the supervision of the Insurance Authority, with the participation of insurance companies, while the insured benefit from it through the participating companies and in accordance with the approved terms and conditions.