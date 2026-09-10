فرض المرور السعودي غرامة 6,000 ريال على إجراء سباقات بالسيارات أو السير في مواكب في الطرق العامة دون الحصول على تصريح. وأشار المرور في حسابه على منصة (إكس) إلى أن الحد الأدنى للمخالفة يبلغ 3,000 ريال.
وتعمل الفرق الميدانية والسرية في إدارات المرور بالمدن السعودية على ملاحقة المتسابقين غير النظاميين وإحالتهم للجهات المختصة، وذلك لما تسببه مثل هذه المسابقات غير النظامية من إرباك لحركة السير وتهديد سلامة شركاء الطريق.
يشار إلى أن الخطط المرورية الصارمة نجحت في الحد من ظواهر التفحيط، التي ظلت في فترات سابقة سبباً رئيسياً في الحوادث والفواجع.
The Saudi traffic authority has imposed a fine of 6,000 riyals for conducting car races or parades on public roads without obtaining a permit. The traffic department indicated on its account on the (X) platform that the minimum penalty for the violation is 3,000 riyals.
Field and undercover teams in the traffic departments of Saudi cities are working to pursue illegal racers and refer them to the relevant authorities, due to the disruption such illegal races cause to traffic flow and the threat they pose to the safety of road users.
It is worth noting that strict traffic plans have succeeded in reducing the phenomenon of drifting, which had previously been a major cause of accidents and tragedies.