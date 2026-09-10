The Saudi traffic authority has imposed a fine of 6,000 riyals for conducting car races or parades on public roads without obtaining a permit. The traffic department indicated on its account on the (X) platform that the minimum penalty for the violation is 3,000 riyals.

Field and undercover teams in the traffic departments of Saudi cities are working to pursue illegal racers and refer them to the relevant authorities, due to the disruption such illegal races cause to traffic flow and the threat they pose to the safety of road users.

It is worth noting that strict traffic plans have succeeded in reducing the phenomenon of drifting, which had previously been a major cause of accidents and tragedies.