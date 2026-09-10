تتجه أنظار قطاع التقنية إلى حدث «أبل» المرتقب، وسط تصاعد التكهنات بشأن الأجهزة التي قد تكشف عنها الشركة، وفي مقدمتها الجيل الجديد من هواتف «آيفون»، بالتزامن مع تداول تقارير عن مشروع هاتف قابل للطي.
وتضع التسريبات الهاتف القابل للطي ضمن أكثر الملفات إثارة للاهتمام، خصوصاً مع دخول شركات عدة هذا السوق خلال السنوات الماضية، فيما بقيت «أبل» خارج المنافسة المباشرة، ما رفع سقف الترقب بشأن رؤيتها لهذه الفئة من الأجهزة.
ورغم اتساع دائرة التكهنات، تظل التفاصيل المتعلقة بالجهاز وموعد ظهوره غير مؤكدة رسمياً، ما يجعل حدث سبتمبر محطة حاسمة للفصل بين ما ستعلنه الشركة فعلياً وما بقي في نطاق التسريبات.
ويأتي الحدث وسط سباق متسارع في سوق الهواتف الذكية، لم تعد فيه المنافسة محصورة في تحسين الكاميرات والأداء، بل امتدت إلى تصميم الأجهزة وتجارب الذكاء الاصطناعي، وهو ما يضع إعلانات «أبل» الجديدة، تحت اختبار قدرتها على تقديم تحول يتجاوز التحديثات التقليدية.
The tech sector is turning its attention to the anticipated "Apple" event, amid rising speculation about the devices the company may unveil, primarily the new generation of "iPhone" phones, coinciding with reports about a foldable phone project.
Leaks place the foldable phone among the most intriguing topics, especially with several companies entering this market over the past few years, while "Apple" has remained outside the direct competition, raising the stakes regarding its vision for this category of devices.
Despite the widening circle of speculation, the details related to the device and its release date remain officially unconfirmed, making the September event a critical juncture to distinguish between what the company will actually announce and what remains within the realm of leaks.
The event comes amid a rapidly accelerating race in the smartphone market, where competition is no longer limited to improving cameras and performance, but has extended to device design and artificial intelligence experiences, which places "Apple's" new announcements under the test of its ability to deliver a transformation that goes beyond traditional updates.