تتجه أنظار قطاع التقنية إلى حدث «أبل» المرتقب، وسط تصاعد التكهنات بشأن الأجهزة التي قد تكشف عنها الشركة، وفي مقدمتها الجيل الجديد من هواتف «آيفون»، بالتزامن مع تداول تقارير عن مشروع هاتف قابل للطي.

وتضع التسريبات الهاتف القابل للطي ضمن أكثر الملفات إثارة للاهتمام، خصوصاً مع دخول شركات عدة هذا السوق خلال السنوات الماضية، فيما بقيت «أبل» خارج المنافسة المباشرة، ما رفع سقف الترقب بشأن رؤيتها لهذه الفئة من الأجهزة.

ورغم اتساع دائرة التكهنات، تظل التفاصيل المتعلقة بالجهاز وموعد ظهوره غير مؤكدة رسمياً، ما يجعل حدث سبتمبر محطة حاسمة للفصل بين ما ستعلنه الشركة فعلياً وما بقي في نطاق التسريبات.

ويأتي الحدث وسط سباق متسارع في سوق الهواتف الذكية، لم تعد فيه المنافسة محصورة في تحسين الكاميرات والأداء، بل امتدت إلى تصميم الأجهزة وتجارب الذكاء الاصطناعي، وهو ما يضع إعلانات «أبل» الجديدة، تحت اختبار قدرتها على تقديم تحول يتجاوز التحديثات التقليدية.