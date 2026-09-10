The tech sector is turning its attention to the anticipated "Apple" event, amid rising speculation about the devices the company may unveil, primarily the new generation of "iPhone" phones, coinciding with reports about a foldable phone project.

Leaks place the foldable phone among the most intriguing topics, especially with several companies entering this market over the past few years, while "Apple" has remained outside the direct competition, raising the stakes regarding its vision for this category of devices.

Despite the widening circle of speculation, the details related to the device and its release date remain officially unconfirmed, making the September event a critical juncture to distinguish between what the company will actually announce and what remains within the realm of leaks.

The event comes amid a rapidly accelerating race in the smartphone market, where competition is no longer limited to improving cameras and performance, but has extended to device design and artificial intelligence experiences, which places "Apple's" new announcements under the test of its ability to deliver a transformation that goes beyond traditional updates.