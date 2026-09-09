تحت رعاية وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، شهد المدير العام للسجون المكلف اللواء الدكتور فهد بن مطلق العصيمي، اليوم، حفل تخريج الدورة التأهيلية لأعمال قطاع المديرية العامة للسجون للضباط للعام التدريبي 1448هـ، وذلك في معهد السجون بمدينة الرياض.

وتلقى الخريجون خلال الدورة برامج تعليمية وتدريبية شملت العديد من التطبيقات النظرية والميدانية الهادفة إلى تنمية المعارف والمهارات الأمنية والميدانية، إلى جانب تنفيذ جولات ميدانية على عدد من السجون للاطلاع على أبرز الأعمال والمهام الإدارية والميدانية، بما يسهم في رفع جاهزيتهم، وتنمية مهاراتهم، وتعزيز كفاءتهم في أداء مهامهم الأمنية.

وفي الختام، كرّم المدير العام للسجون المكلف اللواء الدكتور فهد بن مطلق العصيمي الخريجين المتميزين؛ تقديراً لأدائهم المتميز خلال فترة الدورة، متمنياً لهم دوام التوفيق والنجاح في مسيرتهم العملية.