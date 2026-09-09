Under the patronage of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Acting Director General of Prisons, Major General Dr. Fahd bin Mutlaq Al-Asimi, today witnessed the graduation ceremony of the rehabilitation course for the General Directorate of Prisons for officers for the training year 1448 AH, held at the Prisons Institute in Riyadh.

The graduates received educational and training programs during the course that included many theoretical and practical applications aimed at developing security and field knowledge and skills, in addition to conducting field tours at several prisons to observe the most prominent administrative and field tasks, which contributes to enhancing their readiness, developing their skills, and improving their efficiency in performing their security duties.

In conclusion, the Acting Director General of Prisons, Major General Dr. Fahd bin Mutlaq Al-Asimi, honored the distinguished graduates in recognition of their outstanding performance during the course, wishing them continued success and achievement in their professional journey.