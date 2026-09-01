تشهد سماء شهر سبتمبر 2026 عددًا من الظواهر الفلكية اللافتة، يتقدمها الاعتدال الخريفي، واكتمال القمر المقترح تسميته محليًا بـ«قمر الرمان»، إلى جانب تحسن رصد كوكب زحل، وظهور المشتري والمريخ في سماء الفجر، واستمرار مشاهدة أبرز نجوم وكوكبات الصيف.

وأفاد رئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدة المهندس ماجد أبو زاهرة أن ساعات الليل تبدأ بالازدياد تدريجيًا في النصف الشمالي من الكرة الأرضية خلال الشهر مع اقتراب الاعتدال الخريفي، مما يوفر وقتًا أطول لمراقبة السماء، فيما يظل «مثلث الصيف» من أبرز العلامات السماوية بعد حلول الظلام، إلى جانب كوكبتي القوس والعقرب والمنطقة الغنية بالنجوم والسدم باتجاه مركز مجرة درب التبانة.

ظهور منخفض للزهرة

وأشار إلى أن كوكب الزهرة يواصل ظهوره منخفضًا في الأفق الغربي بعد غروب الشمس، ويقترب منه هلال القمر في 14 سبتمبر، فيما تتحسن رؤية زحل في سماء المساء تدريجيًا مع اقترابه من التقابل مع الشمس في 4 أكتوبر القادم، ويمكن بواسطة التلسكوبات الصغيرة مشاهدة حلقاته وعدد من أقماره، وفي مقدمتها «تيتان».

وبيّن أبو زاهرة أن القمر يكتمل بدرًا في 26 سبتمبر، ويظهر قريبًا من زحل، مقترحًا تسميته محليًا بـ«قمر الرمان»، تزامنًا مع موسم الرمان وبداية الخريف في المملكة، مؤكدًا أن التسمية رمزية مستوحاة من البيئة والموسم المحلي. وفي سماء الفجر، يظهر المشتري بسطوع واضح إلى جانب المريخ، فيما يشهد 8 سبتمبر تقاربًا بين القمر والمشتري، قد يتحول إلى احتجاب في مناطق محددة من العالم، إلا أن الحدث لن يكون مشاهدًا في العالم العربي.

إمكانية رصد المذنب

وأفاد أبو زاهرة أن شهر سبتمبر يتيح كذلك إمكانية رصد المذنب، إلا أنه سيكون خافتًا للغاية ويتطلب تلسكوبًا مناسبًا وسماء مظلمة لتتبعه. ويشهد 23 سبتمبر الاعتدال الخريفي، حين تعبر الشمس ظاهريًا خط الاستواء السماوي من الشمال إلى الجنوب، معلنةً بداية الخريف فلكيًا في النصف الشمالي من الكرة الأرضية، وبداية الربيع في نصفها الجنوبي. ويجمع سبتمبر بذلك بين مشاهد درب التبانة وكوكبات الصيف والكواكب اللامعة والاعتدال الخريفي و«قمر الرمان»، ليشكل مرحلة انتقالية غنية بالظواهر المناسبة للرصد بالعين المجردة والمناظير والتلسكوبات.