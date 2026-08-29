The Saudi-Ukrainian relations are moving towards a deeper and broader phase, transcending traditional cooperation to strategic partnerships driven by a growing political dialogue and wide-ranging economic and investment opportunities. The Kingdom has strengthened its presence as a reliable international party in efforts to end the war in Ukraine, benefiting from its balanced relations and ability to communicate with various parties.



In an interview with “Okaz,” Ukrainian Ambassador Anatoliy Petrenko confirms that Riyadh possesses the political weight and international trust that enable it to play a more influential role in the peace process, particularly in humanitarian issues and launching a serious diplomatic track. He also points to the two countries' direction to expand cooperation in defense industries, advanced technologies, energy, food security, and investment, emphasizing that Kyiv looks forward to a model based on joint production and development, technology transfer, and localization within the Kingdom. The ambassador adds that Saudi investors have vast opportunities in the reconstruction projects in Ukraine.

• How does Kyiv assess the role that the Kingdom has played in hosting meetings regarding the Ukrainian war and maintaining communication with various parties?



•• We highly appreciate the role played by the Kingdom, given its political weight and trust among different capitals, along with its ability to maintain practical dialogue with countries that have fundamentally differing positions. This qualifies Riyadh to play an active role in issues that require practical and tangible results.



This role is based on intensive political dialogue between the Kingdom and Ukraine; since 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the Kingdom six times, and there have been eight phone calls between him and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, the latest of which was on August 10 of this year. At the level of foreign ministers, there have been no less than 11 meetings and phone calls, reflecting the regular communication between the two countries. We should also not forget the assistance provided by the Kingdom to Ukraine; in February 2023, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan visited Kyiv, and the Kingdom provided a package of aid worth $400 million, including $100 million in humanitarian assistance and $300 million in the form of petroleum derivatives. The Kingdom has also played an important role in mediation that resulted in the release of 10 foreign prisoners of war.



We rely on the continuation of the active Saudi role, particularly in humanitarian issues, the release of prisoners of war and civilians, the return of Ukrainian children, food security, in addition to contributing to creating conditions for launching a genuine diplomatic process.



Enhancing the capabilities of the two countries



• What are the prospects for Saudi-Ukrainian cooperation in the fields of defense industries and advanced technologies?



• I consider this field to be one of the most promising areas of bilateral relations, as we are no longer talking about theoretical possibilities, but about practical and tangible cooperation. On March 27 of this year, a memorandum of understanding was signed in Jeddah between the defense ministries of Ukraine and the Kingdom regarding defense cooperation, providing a basis for future contracts, technological cooperation, and investments. Ukraine possesses expertise and technologies, while the Kingdom has significant industrial, financial, and production capabilities, opening the door for a cooperation model that enhances the capabilities of both countries. Our ambition includes joint development, localizing production in the Kingdom, technology transfer, conducting joint research, and developing new systems.



Ukraine wants peace



• After years of war, how do you describe the current situation politically and militarily? Do you see that the chances of reaching a political settlement have improved?



•• What is happening is a large-scale war that remains highly intense, with an active front line extending for about 1,200 kilometers, while Russia controls about 20% of internationally recognized Ukrainian territory, including Crimea. Politically, diplomatic efforts continue, and Ukraine maintains intensive communications with the United States, its European partners, and Middle Eastern countries. However, there is currently no stable negotiating process that can effectively lead to an end to the war. Communication channels have multiplied, but reaching a real settlement requires the political will to stop the war. Ukraine wants peace, but it wants a peace that prevents the recurrence of war, not a temporary truce that precedes a new round of fighting.



Vision and key axes



• Kyiv has announced proposals to the United States to end the war. What are the main features of the Ukrainian vision for peace?



•• The Ukrainian vision for peace is based on several key axes, foremost of which is an effective ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea, subject to a clear international mechanism for monitoring and follow-up. The humanitarian file comes second, including the exchange of prisoners of war, the return of detained civilians, and Ukrainian children who have been forcibly transferred. The third axis concerns security guarantees, which are a fundamental issue for Ukraine, to include clear commitments, adequate Ukrainian military capabilities, and mechanisms for rapid assistance in case of renewed threats. Kyiv also insists on the principle of not legitimizing the forcible seizure of another country's territory, while the diplomatic track should address political issues and security arrangements leading to a sustainable end to the war. We want a lasting and sustainable peace.



Prisoner exchange



• Is Ukraine ready to enter into direct negotiations with Russia? What are the main "red lines" that Kyiv believes cannot be crossed?



•• Yes, Ukraine is ready for direct dialogue, including negotiations at the highest political level, whenever there is an opportunity to achieve real results. Negotiations can be held regarding a ceasefire, the exchange of prisoners of war, the return of civilians and children, the status of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, maritime security in the Black Sea, and other humanitarian and security issues.



However, there are issues that cannot be subject to compromise; Ukraine will not recognize occupied territories as Russian territory, nor will it accept granting Russia a veto over its foreign policy options. It also rejects any restrictions that weaken its armed forces' ability and defense industry to protect the country, and any peace agreement without real security guarantees will not solve the problem but will only postpone it.



Transforming relations into a partnership



• Saudi-Ukrainian relations have witnessed significant development in recent years, moving to broader areas of cooperation. How do you describe the current level of relations?



•• We are currently in a phase of transition from traditional friendship relations to a more practical and expansive partnership, which includes, in addition to political dialogue and trade, areas of security, defense technologies, energy, food security, investment, and reconstruction. From January to June 2026, the volume of trade between Ukraine and the Kingdom reached approximately $649.8 million, surpassing the total trade for the entire year of 2025, which was $530.8 million. After a long hiatus, the Ukrainian-Saudi Business Council has resumed its activities, while Ukrainian investment projects worth over $1 billion have been presented to Saudi partners, with plans to hold the next meeting of the Ukrainian-Saudi Joint Committee in Riyadh for the first time since its meeting in Kyiv in 2018.



Promising opportunities for cooperation stand out in agricultural industries, food security, defense technologies, information technology and digital solutions, energy, and infrastructure, in addition to pharmaceutical industries and healthcare.



Enhancing economic connectivity



• What steps are needed to translate this growing momentum in Saudi-Ukrainian relations into a strategic and sustainable partnership between the two countries?



•• What is required is to transform political trust into tangible projects, joint investments, and technologies that enhance economic connectivity and benefit both countries. We want a broader partnership based on research, technologies, and shared production capabilities, reaching together to global markets.



Integration of needs and investment opportunities



• What are the main investment opportunities that Ukraine offers to Saudi investors, especially in reconstruction and infrastructure projects?



•• The reconstruction of Ukraine will be one of the largest investment operations in Europe in decades. According to the latest joint assessment by the Ukrainian government, the World Bank, the European Commission, and the United Nations, the recovery and reconstruction needs over the next ten years are estimated at about $588 billion, including more than $96 billion for transportation, about $91 billion for energy, $90 billion for housing, and more than $63 billion for trade and industry.



These needs align with the Kingdom's capabilities and the directions of Vision 2030, opening wide opportunities for Saudi investments in transportation and logistics services, energy, modernizing electricity networks, renewable energy and storage, in addition to housing and urban development, agricultural and food industries, vital minerals, pharmaceutical industries and healthcare, and information technology. I see no need to wait for the official end of the war to start work and investment; there are already mechanisms for public-private partnerships, international guarantees, and tools to insure against war risks and political risks.



A major food supplier



• How has the war affected Ukrainian exports and global food security? What are the main opportunities to enhance agricultural and food cooperation with the Kingdom?



•• Ukraine has some of the most fertile land in the world and has been a major food supplier in global markets for decades. Even under current circumstances, it is expected that the grain harvest in 2026 will reach about 60.4 million tons. From this perspective, I view Ukrainian-Saudi cooperation in the agricultural sector as strategic, which can include long-term contracts for food supply, direct Saudi investments in Ukrainian agricultural production, grain storage facilities, food processing plants, in addition to port infrastructure and logistics services. This way, Ukraine gains capital, a market, and stable demand, while the Kingdom secures a long-term, stable, and predictable food source.



Support from the Kingdom



• Finally, how do you view the future of Saudi-Ukrainian relations, and what are the prospects for developing them into a more solid strategic partnership?



•• I would like to thank the leadership of the Kingdom and its people for their support for Ukraine, their positions supporting the unity of its territory, their mediation efforts, and hosting negotiations. The most important thing for us is to build on this support towards a shared future; Ukraine possesses technological expertise, defense industries, the agricultural sector, and information technology, while the Kingdom has capital, industrial capabilities, and the momentum provided by Vision 2030. By integrating these capabilities, a strategic partnership can be built that includes security, energy, food security, as well as investments, technologies, infrastructure, and joint production.