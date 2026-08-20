أكد رئيس مجلس أمناء مؤسسة إحسان للعمل الخيري الدكتور ماجد بن عبدالله القصبي، أن تحول «إحسان» إلى مؤسسة مستقلة غير هادفة للربح يمنحها صلاحيات أوسع ومرونة أكبر لمواكبة المتغيرات والنمو المتسارع للقطاع غير الربحي، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءته وتعظيم أثره الاجتماعي والاقتصادي، تحقيقًا لمستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

نموذج وطني

ورفع القصبي أسمى آيات الشكر والامتنان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمانبمناسبة صدور الأمر الملكي بتحويل منصة إحسان إلى «مؤسسة إحسان للعمل الخيري»، وتشكيل مجلس أمنائها. وثمّن جهود أبناء الوطن والشركاء من القطاعين العام والخاص والمحسنين، التي أسهمت في جعل «إحسان» نموذجًا وطنيًا للعمل الخيري الرقمي، قائمًا على الحوكمة والشفافية وتعظيم أثر العطاء. وأوضح أن التحول المؤسسي يمثل فصلًا جديدًا في مسيرة «إحسان»، ويعزز قدرتها على تطوير خدماتها وتقديم فرص تبرع متنوعة وموثوقة، بما يدعم التكامل مع مختلف القطاعات، ويمكّن العطاء من الوصول إلى مستحقيه وفق أعلى معايير الشفافية والموثوقية.