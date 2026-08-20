The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Ihsan Charity Foundation, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, confirmed that the transformation of "Ihsan" into an independent non-profit organization grants it broader powers and greater flexibility to keep pace with the changes and rapid growth of the non-profit sector, contributing to enhancing its efficiency and maximizing its social and economic impact, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

National Model

Al-Qasabi expressed his highest gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion of the royal decree to transform the Ihsan platform into the "Ihsan Charity Foundation" and the formation of its Board of Trustees. He valued the efforts of the nation's sons and the partners from the public and private sectors and philanthropists, which contributed to making "Ihsan" a national model for digital charitable work, based on governance, transparency, and maximizing the impact of giving. He explained that the institutional transformation represents a new chapter in the journey of "Ihsan," enhancing its ability to develop its services and provide diverse and reliable donation opportunities, supporting integration with various sectors, and enabling donations to reach those in need according to the highest standards of transparency and reliability.