رأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، الجلسة التي عقدها مجلس الوزراء اليوم، في جدة.
وفي مستهل الجلسة؛ وجّه خادم الحرمين الشريفين شكره وتقديره لولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ورئيس الجمهورية التركية رجب طيب أردوغان، ورئيس وزراء جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد شهباز شريف، على ما بذلوه من جهود مباركة وموفقة في «قمة مكة المكرمة للدفاع المشترك» التي أكدت عمق العلاقات التاريخية الراسخة بين الدول الثلاث، والسعي المستمر إلى تعزيز روابط الأخوة والتضامن الإسلامي، وخدمة المصالح الإستراتيجية المشتركة.
وأشاد خادم الحرمين الشريفين بالنتائج التي حققتها القمة الثلاثية في ترسيخ إطار شراكة دفاعية طويلة المدى؛ ستسهم في تعزيز مسيرة التعاون المشترك ومسارات التنسيق والتكامل بين المملكة العربية السعودية والجمهورية التركية وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، ومواصلة الجهود الرامية إلى مواجهة التحديات الإقليمية، وصون الأمن والاستقرار الدوليين؛ بما يدعم تطلعات شعوب المنطقة والعالم نحو مستقبل أكثر نماءً وازدهاراً.
واطّلع مجلس الوزراء إثر ذلك على مضمون الرسالة التي تلقاها خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز من رئيس جمهورية زيمبابوي إيمرسون منانغاغوا، وعلى فحوى الاتصالين الهاتفيين لولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز مع رئيس الجمهورية الفرنسية إيمانويل ماكرون، ورئيس أوكرانيا فولوديمير زيلينسكي.
وفي الشأن المحلي، وافق مجلس الوزراء على تنظيم الهيئة العامة للطرق، كما وافق على تمكين «سباهي» من اعتماد المنشآت الصحية الواقعة خارج المملكة وفق ضوابط «المجلس الصحي»
مجلس الأمن يدين هجمات الحوثي الإرهابية
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وأوضح وزير التعليم وزير الإعلام بالنيابة يوسف بن عبدالله البنيان، في بيانه لوكالة الأنباء السعودية عقب الجلسة، أن المجلس تابع تطورات الأوضاع ومجرياتها على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية، والمساعي التي تبذلها المملكة العربية السعودية بالتواصل والتنسيق مع الدول الشقيقة والصديقة لدعم جهود التهدئة في المنطقة، وإرساء الحلول الدبلوماسية، وتعزيز كل ما من شأنه احترام سيادة الدول وسلامة أراضيها، وضمان أمن الممرات المائية في مضيقي هرمز وباب المندب بوصفها ركيزة أساسية لاستقرار الاقتصاد العالمي.
ورحّب المجلس بالبيان الصادر عن أعضاء مجلس الأمن الدولي المشتمل على إدانة هجمات مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية وأعمالها الإجرامية التي تهدد الأمن الإقليمي وحرية الملاحة البحرية، مجدداً التأكيد على حق المملكة في الدفاع عن أمنها ومقدراتها، ودعمها الثابت للحكومة اليمنية الشرعية والجهود الأممية الهادفة إلى تحقيق السلام والاستقرار في اليمن.
رفض قاطع لتغيير الوضع التاريخي للقدس
ونوّه مجلس الوزراء بالخطوات المتخذة في الاجتماع الوزاري لدعم القدس وأماكنها المقدسة الذي عقد بالعاصمة الأردنية عمّان، مؤكداً في هذا السياق الرفض القاطع لجميع المحاولات الرامية إلى تغيير الوضع القانوني والتاريخي لمدينة القدس أو المساس بهويتها، وداعياً المجتمع الدولي إلى وقف الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية في قطاع غزة والضفة الغربية، وحماية المقدسات، ودعم صمود الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق.
التزام راسخ بالاستخدام الأخلاقي للذكاء الاصطناعي
وبين أن المجلس أكد أن استضافة الرياض النسخة الرابعة من منتدى اليونسكو العالمي لأخلاقيات الذكاء الاصطناعي في سبتمبر القادم؛ تعكس المكانة المتقدمة للمملكة في دعم الحوار العالمي متعدد الأطراف حول التقنيات الناشئة، والالتزام الراسخ بتعزيز الاستخدام المسؤول والأخلاقي للذكاء الاصطناعي؛ بما يسهم في بناء مستقبل رقمي أكثر شمولاً واستدامة.
وعدّ المجلس نجاح المملكة في تنظيم أولمبياد العلوم النووية الدولي وتحقيق طلابها وطالباتها إنجازات تصدرت نتائج منافساته؛ تأكيداً على ريادتها العالمية في استضافة أبرز الفعاليات العلمية، وامتداداً لما توليه من دعم الموهوبين والمبدعين وتمكينهم من المنافسة في المحافل الدولية؛ بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
قرارات:
واطّلع مجلس الوزراء على الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها موضوعات اشترك مجلس الشورى في دراستها، كما اطّلع على ما انتهى إليه كل من مجلسي الشؤون السياسية والأمنية، والشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، واللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء، وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء في شأنها، وقد انتهى المجلس إلى ما يلي:
- المصادقة على اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة المتعلقة باستخدام الخطابات الإلكترونية في العقود الدولية.
- تفويض وزير الصحة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الموزمبيقي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الصحة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الصحة في جمهورية موزمبيق للتعاون في المجالات الصحية، والتوقيع عليه.
- تفويض رئيس الديوان العام للمحاسبة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الأوزبكي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين الديوان العام للمحاسبة في المملكة العربية السعودية وغرفة الحسابات في جمهورية أوزبكستان للتعاون في مجال العمل المحاسبي والرقابي والمهني، والتوقيع عليه.
- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في قطاع الخدمات اللوجستية بين وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة النقل واللوجستيك بالمملكة المغربية.
- الموافقة على مذكرة تعاون بين وكالة الفضاء السعودية ومكتب مجلس الوزراء الياباني، ووزارة التعليم والثقافة والرياضة والعلوم والتكنولوجيا اليابانية، ووزارة الاقتصاد والتجارة والصناعة اليابانية في مجال الاستخدام السلمي للفضاء الخارجي.
- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء في المملكة العربية السعودية والمجلس المركزي الإسلامي في مملكة تايلند للتعاون في مجالات الحلال.
- الموافقة على تنظيم الهيئة العامة للطرق.
- للمركز السعودي لاعتماد المنشآت الصحية «سباهي» تقديم خدمات اعتماد للمنشآت الصحية الواقعة خارج المملكة، وفق ضوابط يعتمدها المجلس الصحي السعودي.
- إلغاء هيئة تطوير وتعمير المناطق الجبلية بجازان، ونقل مهماتها إلى المكتب الإستراتيجي لتطوير منطقة جازان ووزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة.
- اعتماد الحسابات الختامية لهيئتي تطوير منطقتي مكة المكرمة، والمدينة المنورة، والهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام، وهيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب، لعام مالي سابق.
- التوجيه بما يلزم بشأن عدد من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال مجلس الوزراء، من بينها تقارير سنوية لجامعتي جدة، وحفر الباطن، والأكاديمية المالية.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz chaired the session held by the Council of Ministers today in Jeddah.
At the beginning of the session, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, for their blessed and successful efforts at the "Makkah Summit for Joint Defense," which affirmed the depth of the historical and solid relationships among the three countries, and the continuous pursuit to enhance the bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity, and serve the common strategic interests.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques praised the results achieved by the trilateral summit in establishing a long-term defense partnership framework, which will contribute to enhancing the path of joint cooperation and coordination and integration between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Turkey, and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and continue efforts aimed at addressing regional challenges and preserving international security and stability; supporting the aspirations of the peoples of the region and the world for a more prosperous and flourishing future.
Following that, the Council of Ministers reviewed the content of the message received by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz from the President of Zimbabwe Emerson Mnangagwa, and the substance of the two phone calls made by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
On the domestic front, the Council of Ministers approved the organization of the General Authority for Roads, and also approved that the Saudi Center for Accreditation of Health Facilities may provide accreditation services for health facilities located outside the Kingdom, according to regulations approved by the Saudi Health Council.
The Security Council condemns the terrorist attacks by the Houthis
جانب من جلسة مجلس الوزراء اليوم. (واس)
Minister of Education and Acting Minister of Media Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan stated in his statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session that the Council followed the developments and events on the regional and international fronts, and the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in communication and coordination with brotherly and friendly countries to support de-escalation efforts in the region, establish diplomatic solutions, and enhance everything that respects the sovereignty of nations and the integrity of their territories, and guarantees the security of maritime passages in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb as a fundamental pillar for the stability of the global economy.
The Council welcomed the statement issued by the members of the United Nations Security Council condemning the terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia and their criminal acts that threaten regional security and maritime navigation, reiterating the Kingdom's right to defend its security and capabilities, and its steadfast support for the legitimate Yemeni government and the UN efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in Yemen.
Firm rejection of changing the historical status of Jerusalem
The Council of Ministers noted the steps taken at the ministerial meeting to support Jerusalem and its holy sites held in the Jordanian capital, Amman, emphasizing in this context the firm rejection of all attempts aimed at changing the legal and historical status of the city of Jerusalem or undermining its identity, and calling on the international community to stop the Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, protect the holy sites, and support the steadfastness of the Palestinian people.
Strong commitment to the ethical use of artificial intelligence
The Council confirmed that hosting Riyadh the fourth edition of the UNESCO Global Forum on Artificial Intelligence Ethics next September reflects the Kingdom's advanced position in supporting global multilateral dialogue on emerging technologies, and its strong commitment to promoting the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence; contributing to building a more inclusive and sustainable digital future.
The Council considered the Kingdom's success in organizing the International Nuclear Science Olympiad and the achievements of its male and female students who topped the results of its competitions; a confirmation of its global leadership in hosting major scientific events, and an extension of its support for talented and creative individuals, enabling them to compete in international arenas; in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
Decisions:
The Council of Ministers reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including topics studied by the Shura Council, and also reviewed the conclusions reached by both the Political and Security Affairs Council and the Economic and Development Affairs Council, and the General Committee of the Council of Ministers, and the Experts Committee of the Council of Ministers regarding them, and the Council reached the following:
- Approval of the United Nations Convention on the Use of Electronic Communications in International Contracts.
- Authorizing the Minister of Health - or his representative - to negotiate with the Mozambican side regarding a draft Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Mozambique for cooperation in health fields, and to sign it.
- Authorizing the President of the General Auditing Bureau - or his representative - to negotiate with the Uzbek side regarding a draft Memorandum of Understanding between the General Auditing Bureau of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Uzbekistan for cooperation in the field of accounting, auditing, and professional work, and to sign it.
- Approval of a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the logistics services sector between the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Transport and Logistics of the Kingdom of Morocco.
- Approval of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Saudi Space Agency and the Japanese Cabinet Office, the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, and the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in the field of peaceful use of outer space.
- Approval of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the Central Islamic Council in the Kingdom of Thailand for cooperation in halal fields.
- Approval of the organization of the General Authority for Roads.
- The Saudi Center for Accreditation of Health Facilities may provide accreditation services for health facilities located outside the Kingdom, according to regulations approved by the Saudi Health Council.
- Cancellation of the Mountainous Areas Development and Reconstruction Authority in Jazan, and transferring its tasks to the Strategic Office for the Development of the Jazan Region and the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture.
- Approval of the final accounts for the authorities for the development of the Makkah and Madinah regions, the General Authority for Media Regulation, and the Education and Training Evaluation Authority, for a previous financial year.
- Directing necessary actions regarding several topics listed on the Council of Ministers' agenda, including annual reports for the universities of Jeddah and Hafr Al-Batin, and the Financial Academy.