رأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، الجلسة التي عقدها مجلس الوزراء اليوم، في جدة.

وفي مستهل الجلسة؛ وجّه خادم الحرمين الشريفين شكره وتقديره لولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ورئيس الجمهورية التركية رجب طيب أردوغان، ورئيس وزراء جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد شهباز شريف، على ما بذلوه من جهود مباركة وموفقة في «قمة مكة المكرمة للدفاع المشترك» التي أكدت عمق العلاقات التاريخية الراسخة بين الدول الثلاث، والسعي المستمر إلى تعزيز روابط الأخوة والتضامن الإسلامي، وخدمة المصالح الإستراتيجية المشتركة.

وأشاد خادم الحرمين الشريفين بالنتائج التي حققتها القمة الثلاثية في ترسيخ إطار شراكة دفاعية طويلة المدى؛ ستسهم في تعزيز مسيرة التعاون المشترك ومسارات التنسيق والتكامل بين المملكة العربية السعودية والجمهورية التركية وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، ومواصلة الجهود الرامية إلى مواجهة التحديات الإقليمية، وصون الأمن والاستقرار الدوليين؛ بما يدعم تطلعات شعوب المنطقة والعالم نحو مستقبل أكثر نماءً وازدهاراً.

واطّلع مجلس الوزراء إثر ذلك على مضمون الرسالة التي تلقاها خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز من رئيس جمهورية زيمبابوي إيمرسون منانغاغوا، وعلى فحوى الاتصالين الهاتفيين لولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز مع رئيس الجمهورية الفرنسية إيمانويل ماكرون، ورئيس أوكرانيا فولوديمير زيلينسكي.

وفي الشأن المحلي، وافق مجلس الوزراء على تنظيم الهيئة العامة للطرق، كما وافق على تمكين «سباهي» من اعتماد المنشآت الصحية الواقعة خارج المملكة وفق ضوابط «المجلس الصحي»

مجلس الأمن يدين هجمات الحوثي الإرهابية

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وأوضح وزير التعليم وزير الإعلام بالنيابة يوسف بن عبدالله البنيان، في بيانه لوكالة الأنباء السعودية عقب الجلسة، أن المجلس تابع تطورات الأوضاع ومجرياتها على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية، والمساعي التي تبذلها المملكة العربية السعودية بالتواصل والتنسيق مع الدول الشقيقة والصديقة لدعم جهود التهدئة في المنطقة، وإرساء الحلول الدبلوماسية، وتعزيز كل ما من شأنه احترام سيادة الدول وسلامة أراضيها، وضمان أمن الممرات المائية في مضيقي هرمز وباب المندب بوصفها ركيزة أساسية لاستقرار الاقتصاد العالمي.

ورحّب المجلس بالبيان الصادر عن أعضاء مجلس الأمن الدولي المشتمل على إدانة هجمات مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية وأعمالها الإجرامية التي تهدد الأمن الإقليمي وحرية الملاحة البحرية، مجدداً التأكيد على حق المملكة في الدفاع عن أمنها ومقدراتها، ودعمها الثابت للحكومة اليمنية الشرعية والجهود الأممية الهادفة إلى تحقيق السلام والاستقرار في اليمن.

رفض قاطع لتغيير الوضع التاريخي للقدس

ونوّه مجلس الوزراء بالخطوات المتخذة في الاجتماع الوزاري لدعم القدس وأماكنها المقدسة الذي عقد بالعاصمة الأردنية عمّان، مؤكداً في هذا السياق الرفض القاطع لجميع المحاولات الرامية إلى تغيير الوضع القانوني والتاريخي لمدينة القدس أو المساس بهويتها، وداعياً المجتمع الدولي إلى وقف الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية في قطاع غزة والضفة الغربية، وحماية المقدسات، ودعم صمود الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق.

التزام راسخ بالاستخدام الأخلاقي للذكاء الاصطناعي

وبين أن المجلس أكد أن استضافة الرياض النسخة الرابعة من منتدى اليونسكو العالمي لأخلاقيات الذكاء الاصطناعي في سبتمبر القادم؛ تعكس المكانة المتقدمة للمملكة في دعم الحوار العالمي متعدد الأطراف حول التقنيات الناشئة، والالتزام الراسخ بتعزيز الاستخدام المسؤول والأخلاقي للذكاء الاصطناعي؛ بما يسهم في بناء مستقبل رقمي أكثر شمولاً واستدامة.

وعدّ المجلس نجاح المملكة في تنظيم أولمبياد العلوم النووية الدولي وتحقيق طلابها وطالباتها إنجازات تصدرت نتائج منافساته؛ تأكيداً على ريادتها العالمية في استضافة أبرز الفعاليات العلمية، وامتداداً لما توليه من دعم الموهوبين والمبدعين وتمكينهم من المنافسة في المحافل الدولية؛ بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

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واطّلع مجلس الوزراء على الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها موضوعات اشترك مجلس الشورى في دراستها، كما اطّلع على ما انتهى إليه كل من مجلسي الشؤون السياسية والأمنية، والشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، واللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء، وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء في شأنها، وقد انتهى المجلس إلى ما يلي:

- المصادقة على اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة المتعلقة باستخدام الخطابات الإلكترونية في العقود الدولية.

- تفويض وزير الصحة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الموزمبيقي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الصحة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الصحة في جمهورية موزمبيق للتعاون في المجالات الصحية، والتوقيع عليه.

- تفويض رئيس الديوان العام للمحاسبة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الأوزبكي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين الديوان العام للمحاسبة في المملكة العربية السعودية وغرفة الحسابات في جمهورية أوزبكستان للتعاون في مجال العمل المحاسبي والرقابي والمهني، والتوقيع عليه.

- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في قطاع الخدمات اللوجستية بين وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة النقل واللوجستيك بالمملكة المغربية.

- الموافقة على مذكرة تعاون بين وكالة الفضاء السعودية ومكتب مجلس الوزراء الياباني، ووزارة التعليم والثقافة والرياضة والعلوم والتكنولوجيا اليابانية، ووزارة الاقتصاد والتجارة والصناعة اليابانية في مجال الاستخدام السلمي للفضاء الخارجي.

- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء في المملكة العربية السعودية والمجلس المركزي الإسلامي في مملكة تايلند للتعاون في مجالات الحلال.

- الموافقة على تنظيم الهيئة العامة للطرق.

- للمركز السعودي لاعتماد المنشآت الصحية «سباهي» تقديم خدمات اعتماد للمنشآت الصحية الواقعة خارج المملكة، وفق ضوابط يعتمدها المجلس الصحي السعودي.

- إلغاء هيئة تطوير وتعمير المناطق الجبلية بجازان، ونقل مهماتها إلى المكتب الإستراتيجي لتطوير منطقة جازان ووزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة.

- اعتماد الحسابات الختامية لهيئتي تطوير منطقتي مكة المكرمة، والمدينة المنورة، والهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام، وهيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب، لعام مالي سابق.

- التوجيه بما يلزم بشأن عدد من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال مجلس الوزراء، من بينها تقارير سنوية لجامعتي جدة، وحفر الباطن، والأكاديمية المالية.