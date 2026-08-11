The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz chaired the session held by the Council of Ministers today in Jeddah.



At the beginning of the session, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, for their blessed and successful efforts at the "Makkah Summit for Joint Defense," which affirmed the depth of the historical and solid relationships among the three countries, and the continuous pursuit to enhance the bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity, and serve the common strategic interests.



The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques praised the results achieved by the trilateral summit in establishing a long-term defense partnership framework, which will contribute to enhancing the path of joint cooperation and coordination and integration between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Turkey, and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and continue efforts aimed at addressing regional challenges and preserving international security and stability; supporting the aspirations of the peoples of the region and the world for a more prosperous and flourishing future.



Following that, the Council of Ministers reviewed the content of the message received by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz from the President of Zimbabwe Emerson Mnangagwa, and the substance of the two phone calls made by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



On the domestic front, the Council of Ministers approved the organization of the General Authority for Roads, and also approved that the Saudi Center for Accreditation of Health Facilities may provide accreditation services for health facilities located outside the Kingdom, according to regulations approved by the Saudi Health Council.



The Security Council condemns the terrorist attacks by the Houthis

جانب من جلسة مجلس الوزراء اليوم. (واس)



Minister of Education and Acting Minister of Media Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan stated in his statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session that the Council followed the developments and events on the regional and international fronts, and the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in communication and coordination with brotherly and friendly countries to support de-escalation efforts in the region, establish diplomatic solutions, and enhance everything that respects the sovereignty of nations and the integrity of their territories, and guarantees the security of maritime passages in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb as a fundamental pillar for the stability of the global economy.



The Council welcomed the statement issued by the members of the United Nations Security Council condemning the terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia and their criminal acts that threaten regional security and maritime navigation, reiterating the Kingdom's right to defend its security and capabilities, and its steadfast support for the legitimate Yemeni government and the UN efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in Yemen.



Firm rejection of changing the historical status of Jerusalem



The Council of Ministers noted the steps taken at the ministerial meeting to support Jerusalem and its holy sites held in the Jordanian capital, Amman, emphasizing in this context the firm rejection of all attempts aimed at changing the legal and historical status of the city of Jerusalem or undermining its identity, and calling on the international community to stop the Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, protect the holy sites, and support the steadfastness of the Palestinian people.



Strong commitment to the ethical use of artificial intelligence



The Council confirmed that hosting Riyadh the fourth edition of the UNESCO Global Forum on Artificial Intelligence Ethics next September reflects the Kingdom's advanced position in supporting global multilateral dialogue on emerging technologies, and its strong commitment to promoting the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence; contributing to building a more inclusive and sustainable digital future.



The Council considered the Kingdom's success in organizing the International Nuclear Science Olympiad and the achievements of its male and female students who topped the results of its competitions; a confirmation of its global leadership in hosting major scientific events, and an extension of its support for talented and creative individuals, enabling them to compete in international arenas; in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.



Decisions:



The Council of Ministers reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including topics studied by the Shura Council, and also reviewed the conclusions reached by both the Political and Security Affairs Council and the Economic and Development Affairs Council, and the General Committee of the Council of Ministers, and the Experts Committee of the Council of Ministers regarding them, and the Council reached the following:



- Approval of the United Nations Convention on the Use of Electronic Communications in International Contracts.



- Authorizing the Minister of Health - or his representative - to negotiate with the Mozambican side regarding a draft Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Mozambique for cooperation in health fields, and to sign it.



- Authorizing the President of the General Auditing Bureau - or his representative - to negotiate with the Uzbek side regarding a draft Memorandum of Understanding between the General Auditing Bureau of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Uzbekistan for cooperation in the field of accounting, auditing, and professional work, and to sign it.



- Approval of a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the logistics services sector between the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Transport and Logistics of the Kingdom of Morocco.



- Approval of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Saudi Space Agency and the Japanese Cabinet Office, the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, and the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in the field of peaceful use of outer space.



- Approval of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the Central Islamic Council in the Kingdom of Thailand for cooperation in halal fields.



- Approval of the organization of the General Authority for Roads.



- The Saudi Center for Accreditation of Health Facilities may provide accreditation services for health facilities located outside the Kingdom, according to regulations approved by the Saudi Health Council.



- Cancellation of the Mountainous Areas Development and Reconstruction Authority in Jazan, and transferring its tasks to the Strategic Office for the Development of the Jazan Region and the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture.



- Approval of the final accounts for the authorities for the development of the Makkah and Madinah regions, the General Authority for Media Regulation, and the Education and Training Evaluation Authority, for a previous financial year.



- Directing necessary actions regarding several topics listed on the Council of Ministers' agenda, including annual reports for the universities of Jeddah and Hafr Al-Batin, and the Financial Academy.