تقليد السفير السعودي بفرنسا وسام جوقة الشرف من الدرجة الأولى

قبل مغادرته الجمهورية الفرنسية بعد انتهاء مهامه كسفير للمملكة العربية السعودية بفرنسا وإمارة موناكو، وتقديرًا لجهوده في تعزيز العلاقات بين البلدين الصديقين، مُنح سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين فهد بن معيوف الرويلي وسام فرنسا الوطني «جوقة الشرف» من الدرجة الأولى برتبة قائد.
وقلّد مدير إدارة شمال أفريقيا والشرق الأوسط بوزارة الخارجية الفرنسية روماريك روانيان السفير الرويلي الوسام الممنوح من رئيس الجمهورية الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون في حفل أقيم بالوزارة، مثمنًا الجهود التي بذلها السفير، ومشيدًا بما تشهده علاقات البلدين من تقدم على كافة الأصعدة.
حضر الحفل عدد من كبار المسؤولين الفرنسيين وأعضاء البرلمان الفرنسي والسفراء المعتمدين لدى فرنسا ومسؤولي وزارة الخارجية الفرنسية وأعضاء من سفارة المملكة العربية السعودية بباريس.
Before leaving the French Republic after completing his duties as the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to France and the Principality of Monaco, and in appreciation of his efforts to enhance relations between the two friendly countries, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Fahd bin Maiouf Al-Ruwaili, was awarded the French National Order "Legion of Honor" of the first degree with the rank of Commander.
The Director of the North Africa and Middle East Department at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Romaric Rwanian, presented the ambassador with the award granted by the President of the Republic, President Emmanuel Macron, at a ceremony held at the ministry, valuing the efforts made by the ambassador, and praising the progress witnessed in the relations between the two countries on all fronts.
Attending the ceremony were several senior French officials, members of the French Parliament, accredited ambassadors to France, officials from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and members of the Saudi Embassy in Paris.