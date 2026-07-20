تقليد السفير السعودي بفرنسا وسام جوقة الشرف من الدرجة الأولى

Before leaving the French Republic after completing his duties as the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to France and the Principality of Monaco, and in appreciation of his efforts to enhance relations between the two friendly countries, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Fahd bin Maiouf Al-Ruwaili, was awarded the French National Order "Legion of Honor" of the first degree with the rank of Commander.

The Director of the North Africa and Middle East Department at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Romaric Rwanian, presented the ambassador with the award granted by the President of the Republic, President Emmanuel Macron, at a ceremony held at the ministry, valuing the efforts made by the ambassador, and praising the progress witnessed in the relations between the two countries on all fronts.