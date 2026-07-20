قبل مغادرته الجمهورية الفرنسية بعد انتهاء مهامه كسفير للمملكة العربية السعودية بفرنسا وإمارة موناكو، وتقديرًا لجهوده في تعزيز العلاقات بين البلدين الصديقين، مُنح سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين فهد بن معيوف الرويلي وسام فرنسا الوطني «جوقة الشرف» من الدرجة الأولى برتبة قائد.

تقليد السفير السعودي بفرنسا وسام جوقة الشرف من الدرجة الأولى

وقلّد مدير إدارة شمال أفريقيا والشرق الأوسط بوزارة الخارجية الفرنسية روماريك روانيان السفير الرويلي الوسام الممنوح من رئيس الجمهورية الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون في حفل أقيم بالوزارة، مثمنًا الجهود التي بذلها السفير، ومشيدًا بما تشهده علاقات البلدين من تقدم على كافة الأصعدة.

تقليد السفير السعودي بفرنسا وسام جوقة الشرف من الدرجة الأولى

حضر الحفل عدد من كبار المسؤولين الفرنسيين وأعضاء البرلمان الفرنسي والسفراء المعتمدين لدى فرنسا ومسؤولي وزارة الخارجية الفرنسية وأعضاء من سفارة المملكة العربية السعودية بباريس.