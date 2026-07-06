Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Abdisalam Abdi Ali.

During the call, they reviewed the bilateral relations and affirmed the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia over its entire territory, rejecting anything that affects its security and stability, and emphasized the importance of making every effort to ensure the security of international waterways and freedom of navigation therein.