تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اتصالًا هاتفيًا من وزير الشؤون الخارجية والتعاون الدولي بجمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية عبدالسلام عبدى علي.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية، والتأكيد على سيادة جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية على كامل أراضيها ورفض كل ما يمس أمنها واستقرارها، وأهمية بذل كافة الجهود لضمان أمن الممرات المائية الدولية وحرية الملاحة فيها.