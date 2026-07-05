The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Farooq, reaffirmed that the fraternal relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom are based on shared beliefs, mutual trust, common interests, and mutual respect, pointing out that Saudi Arabia has always been Pakistan's most reliable partner in the Middle East and the Arab world. He explained to "Okaz" that the bilateral relations have witnessed significant milestones in recent years that reflect the strength of the partnership between the two countries, the most notable of which are the signing of the Strategic Military Defense Agreement (SMDA) and the launch of the Saudi-Pakistani Economic Cooperation Framework (SPEF), in addition to the formation of the Saudi-Pakistani Joint Business Council, which includes a select group of prominent businessmen from both sides, contributing to enhancing economic and investment cooperation and opening new horizons for partnership between the two countries.

2.7 million Pakistanis

Ambassador Farooq added that these achievements are the result of a series of intensive meetings and communications at the leadership level of both countries, as the Prime Minister of Pakistan has visited the Kingdom 11 times since March 2024, and the Chief of the Pakistan Defense Forces has made 11 visits during the same period, along with a large number of ministerial visits and high-level reciprocal meetings, reflecting the leadership's commitment to continue developing bilateral relations and elevating them to more advanced levels in various fields.

The Pakistani ambassador pointed out that Saudi Arabia remains the primary destination for Pakistani labor abroad, with more than 500,000 Pakistani workers moving there during 2025, while approximately 2.7 million Pakistanis currently reside in the Kingdom, forming an important humanitarian bridge between the two countries and playing an active role in the development and prosperity of both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan through their participation in various economic and developmental sectors.

The Pakistani ambassador expressed his sincere appreciation to Saudi Arabia for its care and attention to the Pakistani community and its continuous commitment to their welfare and providing a suitable environment for them, emphasizing that this attention reflects the depth of fraternal relations between the two countries.

Developmental Renaissance in Al-Jouf

The Pakistani ambassador confirmed that the close ties between the two brotherly peoples represent a fundamental pillar for enhancing economic partnership, solidifying political relations, and expanding cooperation in various sectors, contributing to building a more robust and sustainable partnership that achieves the common interests of both countries and their friendly peoples, and opens wider horizons for cooperation in the upcoming phase.

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan expressed his happiness with his visit to the Al-Jouf region and the tourist and archaeological sites it includes, affirming that the visit left a profound impression on him regarding the rapid developmental renaissance the region is witnessing in various sectors. He said: "I was honored to meet the Governor of Al-Jouf, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, and it was a fruitful and constructive meeting, held in a friendly atmosphere that reflected the depth of relations and the spirit of mutual understanding, during which we held extensive discussions on bilateral relations and ways to enhance them."

He added that he expressed to the Governor of Al-Jouf his appreciation for the renaissance the region is experiencing and the developmental initiatives that align with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, pointing out that the region is moving rapidly towards establishing its position as one of the leading regions in the Kingdom by adopting modern technologies, enhancing sustainable development, and preserving the environment.

Developing Farmers' Capacities

Ambassador Farooq explained that he reviewed during the meeting the ongoing development in the fields of political, defense, economic, social, and cultural cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and discussed with the Governor of the region the promising economic opportunities in Al-Jouf, foremost among them the olive cultivation sector, and the potential for cooperation in developing the capacities of Pakistani farmers by benefiting from the advanced expertise available in the region, especially in best agricultural practices, manufacturing processes, olive oil extraction, and packaging, which contributes to enhancing economic cooperation and exchanging experiences between the two countries.

Warmth and Generosity of Hospitality

He added that he held meetings with several entities in the region, marking his first visit there, noting that he was greatly affected by the warm reception and generous hospitality that reflected the authenticity of the people of Al-Jouf and their kindness, whether from officials in government agencies or from the local community, which holds special significance due to its strategic location and pivotal role in the transportation and logistics sectors, as well as its substantial agricultural capabilities and promising projects in the field of renewable energy. He said: "I was impressed by the comprehensive developmental renaissance the region is witnessing under Saudi Vision 2030, especially in the olive cultivation sector."

He pointed out that the Al-Jouf region is home to more than 100,000 Pakistani citizens who play an active role in the development and prosperity of both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, affirming that the goal of the visit is to enhance and expand the horizons of cooperation and bilateral relations with the Al-Jouf region, serving the common interests and strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two sides.