The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen confirmed that the recent statements issued by the Houthi militia against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are nothing but an attempt to escape from its grave violations against the Yemeni people and to divert attention from its internal crises. It emphasized that any targeting of the Kingdom or its national resources will be met with unprecedented firmness and strength, in a manner that protects the security of the Kingdom and the sovereignty of the Republic of Yemen. The official spokesman for the coalition forces, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that the recent Houthi statements come as part of an attempt to divert attention from the violations committed by the militia against the Yemeni people and the economic and humanitarian crises it has caused, in addition to covering up the tribal and social rejection it faces both inside Yemen and in its regional surroundings.

Rejection of Peace and Targeting International Navigation

Al-Maliki explained that these allegations represent an extension of the escalation approach adopted by the Houthi militia and its behavior aimed at undermining regional and international security. He pointed out that the coalition and its international partners have made continuous initiatives and efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people and have supported a roadmap for resolving the crisis that was approved by the Yemeni government, but the Houthis rejected it.

He added that the militia did not stop at rejecting peace initiatives but escalated by targeting maritime navigation lines and global trade in the southern Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, in addition to targeting the resources of the Yemeni people and destroying the ports of Hodeidah, Salif, and Ras Issa, as well as Sana'a International Airport, not to mention damaging the infrastructure, including power stations and economic facilities.

Unprecedented Firmness to Protect the Kingdom and Yemen's Sovereignty

The spokesman for the coalition emphasized that the coalition forces will deal with all firmness and strength against any attempts targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its citizens, or its national resources, or that affect the sovereignty of the Republic of Yemen, in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules. The statement concluded by affirming that the security of the Kingdom and the sovereignty of Yemen are a red line, and that the coalition will continue to take all necessary measures to protect them.