كشفت هيئة المياه مسودة القواعد الإجرائية لشهادة تأهيل المقاولين في قطاع المياه؛ بهدف تنظيم آليات إصدار الشهادة وتحديد مدتها وصلاحيتها، ووضع ضوابط واضحة لتأهيل المقاولين للعمل في مشاريع القطاع، بما يضمن استدامة الخدمات ورفع جودتها، بعد التحقق من استيفاء المعايير الفنية الموحدة.

ويحق للهيئة إيقاف إصدار الشهادة أو تعليقها في حالات عدة، منها: تعثر المقاول في تنفيذ المشاريع أو تدني مستوى الأداء، الإخلال بالأنظمة أو المعايير الفنية، تكرار المخالفات، تقديم بيانات غير صحيحة، أو أي حالات أخرى تراها الهيئة مؤثرة على سلامة القطاع.

وأكّدت المسودة، أن شهادة التأهيل تعد متطلباً إلزامياً يثبت أهلية المقاول لتنفيذ مشاريع قطاع المياه بكفاءة وجودة وفق الأنظمة واللوائح ذات العلاقة، مشدّدة على أنه لا يحق للمرخص لهم التعاقد مع مقاولين غير مؤهلين من قبل الهيئة.

وتتولّى الهيئة السعودية للمياه مسؤولية إصدار شهادة التأهيل، بما يشمل وضع المعايير الفنية والإجراءات اللازمة.

وتقوم الجهات العاملة في القطاع بدراسة طلبات المقاولين والتحقّق من استيفائها المعايير قبل الاعتماد الأولي، مع إعادة الطلبات غير المستوفية لاستكمال النواقص وإعادة تقديمها للدراسة، ويكون الاعتماد النهائي لإصدار الشهادة من قبل الهيئة.

وبيّنت المسودة، أن مدة الإيقاف أو المنع قد تكون محدّدة أو غير محدّدة، مع إمكانية رفعها بعد زوال الأسباب وتصحيح وضع المقاول، دون أن يخل ذلك بحق الهيئة في اتخاذ إجراءات نظامية أخرى وفق الأنظمة ذات العلاقة.