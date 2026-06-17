The Water Authority has revealed a draft of the procedural rules for the Contractors' Qualification Certificate in the water sector; aimed at organizing the mechanisms for issuing the certificate, determining its duration and validity, and establishing clear controls for qualifying contractors to work on sector projects, ensuring the sustainability of services and improving their quality, after verifying compliance with the unified technical standards.

The authority has the right to suspend or revoke the issuance of the certificate in several cases, including: the contractor's failure to execute projects or poor performance, violation of regulations or technical standards, repeated violations, submission of incorrect data, or any other cases deemed by the authority to affect the safety of the sector.

The draft confirmed that the qualification certificate is a mandatory requirement that proves the contractor's eligibility to execute water sector projects efficiently and with quality according to the relevant regulations and laws, emphasizing that licensed entities are not allowed to contract with contractors who are not qualified by the authority.

The Saudi Water Authority is responsible for issuing the qualification certificate, including setting the necessary technical standards and procedures.

Entities operating in the sector are tasked with studying contractors' applications and verifying their compliance with the standards before initial approval, with non-compliant applications being returned to complete the deficiencies and resubmit them for review, with the final approval for issuing the certificate granted by the authority.

The draft indicated that the duration of suspension or prohibition may be specified or unspecified, with the possibility of lifting it after the reasons have been resolved and the contractor's situation corrected, without prejudice to the authority's right to take other legal actions according to the relevant regulations.